Leopards breeze by Hobbton

The Leopards blew out the Wildcats 61-6 Monday night in the first round of the women’s conference tournament, securing their win early on and giving Hobbton no chance.

Monday’s match may not have been the best attended, but it was a strong night for the Leopards.

“I think we played together as a team,” said head coach Vonnie McNeil. “I like for everyone to get a feel for the ball and I’m glad they worked together so well.”

Beginning the game strongly, Lakewood had established a big lead in the first quarter, running out to a quick 14-0 lead.

By the sound of the first buzzer the Leopards sat at 26-1, bowling over Hobbton. The game slowed down considerably in the second quarter. Nearly three minutes into the second quarter, the score stood at 29-3. At the half, it was 33-3.

In the third quarter, Lakewood’s lead rose to 43-3, the mercy rule taking effect and activating the continuously running clock. While Hobbton was able to shrink the difference to 39 with a score of 45-6, a free throw from the Leopards restored their 40-point lead as the mercy rule continued to tick down the clock.

As the last eight minutes began, the score stood at 51-6. Another 10-point run by Lakewood to end the game further cemented the victory.

The Leopards advance to the next round on Thursday. They’ll play their neutral tournament match against Princeton at North Charter.

India Dixon scans the court as she brings the ball up during the regular season. She helped her team get the huge win in the first round of the conference tournament Monday over Hobbton. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_LHSg-1.jpg India Dixon scans the court as she brings the ball up during the regular season. She helped her team get the huge win in the first round of the conference tournament Monday over Hobbton. Lakewood’s Jordynn Bailey blocks the way of a Hobbton ball carrier in their dominant win over the Wildcats, 61-6. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_lwvhct1.jpg Lakewood’s Jordynn Bailey blocks the way of a Hobbton ball carrier in their dominant win over the Wildcats, 61-6.

Advance to second round of tournament

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.