James Sprunt 5K set for April

James Sprunt Community College will host its first ever 5K Run/Walk. The James Sprunt “Pajama Rama” 5K will be held April 27. The proceeds from the race will go directly to student scholarships. The race will showcase the college to high schoolers, young adults and those interested in learning more about the college.

“We want to expose the community to James Sprunt,” said Brian Jones, associate vice president of student services. “We want this to be a family-friendly event where individuals of all ages come out and are just able to enjoy the atmosphere, rather you are cheering or running. We welcome everyone to come out to see our beautiful campus, have fun and have an opportunity to learn more about our programs of study.”

The 5K run/walk route will start by the ball-fields at James Sprunt, loop around the campus, go out by the first entrance of the college, cross over NC Hwy 11 to the Duplin Events Center and then towards the Dollar General Store on NC Hwy 11, turning around and then returning to campus for one final loop to complete the race.

The Pajama Rama 5K at James Sprunt is open to the general public, however, children who may be attending must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The check-in for the race will begin at 5 p.m. with the 5K will beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will cost $20. James Sprunt will also hold a Fun Run, which also begins at 6:30 p.m. and will cost $10. The cost for the 5K and Fun Run will increase after April 13, so participants are encouraged to sign up early. Interested participants should visit www.tinyurl.com/jscc-5k-2018 to register for the race via the Run The East website.

Check-in for both the 5K and the Fun Run will begin at 5 p.m.

The race at James Sprunt will be the finale of the Duplin County Trifecta, which is held in partnership with Smithfield and Beulaville Elementary. Smithfield’s “Squealing for a Cure 5K and Glow Run” will be held March 10 and Beulaville Elementary’s “Panther Pride Blast from the Past 5K” will be held April 14. Participants who complete all three races will receive a Duplin County Trifecta medal. Please note, Individuals do not have to complete the previous races in order to participate in the James Sprunt “Pajama Rama” 5K.

