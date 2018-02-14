Midway tops Spring Creek, advances

The Lady Raiders bypassed Spring Creek again this season, doing it this time during the conference tournament. Facing them on the road at East Duplin Tuesday night, beating the Gators, 54-43.

While Spring Creek keep it interesting they could never catch up to Midway once they took their small lead in the first quarter. Opening up the night with 19 points the Raiders went ahead by five at the end of the first eight minutes, a lead they would hold the remainder of the night, the Gators went for 14.

Both teams slowed down on the offensive front in the second quarter but Midway still came out as the better team before the break. Going for 14 points they were able to push the lead to eight when the defense held the Gators to only 11, the score standing 33-25 Midway at the half.

Spring Creek found some answers coming out of halftime as they went toe to toe with Midway the entire third period. Going for one less than in the previous quarter they had 10 points and thanks to some solid play they held the Raiders to 10 also. It did little to help the situation though as they still found themselves trailing by eight going in the fourth.

In the final frame, the Raiders got back in shape and gained control like that had in the first half. They didn’t have the surge of offense they had in the first half but finished the night with 11 more. The defense they are know for really came to play in the fourth holding Spring Creek to only eight, giving them the 11 point victory.

To no Raiders fans’ surprise, Leah Williams had another big night, leading her team in scoring yet again with 20. Teammate JJ Sankey also had a standout night, finishing with 18.

With the win they advance to the second round. They’ll play the winner of the Wallace-Rose Hill-Goldsboro matchup on Thursday.

The Raider men also played on Tuesday facing the Goldsboro Cougars for the third time this year. They were soundly defeated, the end result 72-48. This loss marks the end of their season. They averaged 44.7 points per game on 38 percent shooting for the season. They amassed 22.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the paint, combined with their 8.1 assists and 6.9 steals per game. They close out the 2017-2018 season at 5-17.

Leah Williams goes for the smooth layup in a regular season game earlier this year. She led the her team to a win in the first round of their ECC conference tournament with 20 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_lwmhs-1.jpg Leah Williams goes for the smooth layup in a regular season game earlier this year. She led the her team to a win in the first round of their ECC conference tournament with 20 points. Midway’s JJ Sankey adds two more to scoreboard for her team during their encounter with Spring Creek during the regular season. She helped defeat them again on Tuesday to advance her team to the second round. She had 18 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_JJ1-1.jpg Midway’s JJ Sankey adds two more to scoreboard for her team during their encounter with Spring Creek during the regular season. She helped defeat them again on Tuesday to advance her team to the second round. She had 18 points.

Lady Raiders led by Williams, Sankey

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.