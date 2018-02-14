Leopards get win over Union

After the women’s team scored a victory in the first round against Hobbton, the Lakewood Leopards men’s team notched a win of their own Tuesday night against the Union Spartans 60-49.

“We played good defense and rebounded well,” said Lakewood’s coach Todd Wheeler. “I think we might have a good chance in the next round.”

Beginning in the first quarter, Lakewood got off to an early 5-0 lead during the games first three minutes. Union shrank the gap to 5-4 before wrestling the lead from Lakewood at 8-7 with only a minute left in the quarter. The Leopards retook their lead ending the first quarter at 9-8 with the Spartans behind by a single point.

After Lakewood grew its lead to 16-8 in the second quarter’s first 40 seconds, Union began pushing back, bringing it to 16-12 before a sudden burst from the Leopards brought the score to 24-12 halfway through the second. Four minutes before the game’s first half ended, the Spartans tried to close the gap, but the quarter ended at 32-20, Leopards.

Lakewood expanded that lead in the third quarter to 50-32.

In the first four minutes of the final quarter, the Spartans began to push back, slowing Lakewood before injury halted their momentum. Jaevion Vann, a vital player for Union, had to take a quick break due to trouble in his leg.

For much of the final quarter, the two teams had a stalemate at 58-46 with neither allowing the other to score. A push from both sides brought the score to 60-49 with only 30 seconds left on the clock.

“I think having a bad practice yesterday and a few problems within the team affected their focus,” said Union’s coach Colt Pierce. “We underestimated our opponent and they played a heck of a ball game. We learned we gotta stay focused and re-work on some things and hopefully we’ll still have a chance in the playoffs.”

Spartan's Jaevion Vann trying to block the long jumper from Leopard's Javon Ownes. Union's Jaevion Vann goes for the hard layup as Lakewood's Melvin Henderson tries to block him.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

