Lady Chaos take rec title; Jammers second

The Lady Chaos are the 2018 Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U volleyball regular season and tournament champions. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Summer Watson, Hailey Tucker, Alyssa McKinley and Sarah Autry; and back row — Coach Wayne Lee Regan Honeycutt, McKenzie Williams, Emma Lockamy, Ellie Mireles, Morgan Williams and Coach Amy Williams. Not pictured is Madison Hood. (Courtesy photo)

The Lady Jammers were the 2018 Sampson Parks and Rec 12U volleyball tournament runners-up. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Helena Hicks, Zoie Allemore, Georgia Register, Isabella Baggett and Carmen Young; and back row — Taylor Hall, Morgan Hall, Isabella Lisk, Mirra Melvin and Victoria Manzo. Coaches were Mike Matthews and Wayne Dienhart.