Lady Horses ousted in first round

The Lady Dark Horses of Clinton were ousted in the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday night by a single basket. Facing James Kenan at the tournament’s host school, East Duplin, they fell to the Lady Tigers 42-40.

The first half saw the Horses firmly in control with their game plan and pace being steadily established. However, a constant issue for Clinton all season has been not playing at consistent level for all 36 minutes and finishing games. It was the same against James Kenan as a lackluster second half and 20 turnovers allowed this game to slip through their fingers.

They opened up the night with an eight point lead by the end of the first quarter, both ends of the court working in their favor. Offensively they put 13 points as the Tiger failed to keep up and match their tempo. On the defensive side of play they halted any rhythm from James Kenan only allowing them five points.

While they held onto the lead going into half the game was all downhill from the second quarter onward for the Horses. Dropping in offensive efficiency in the second by three point they added 10 points onto their first period production. The defense began to waver as the Tigers hung around going into the break scoring 12, the result at the half 23-17.

The third frame is when things went sour for the Dark Horses as they were outscored by seven points and lost the lead. Unable to increase their offensive production from the second period Clinton went for 10 again leading into the fourth. Meanwhile, the halftime adjustments from the Tigers allowed their offense to roar when they ripped off 17 giving them a one point lead at 34-33.

The final frame of the night was the closest contested quarter of the game which saw James Kenan come out on top by a point. The Tigers closed out the night with eight more, while the Horses failed to match the momentum they had in the opening period going for only seven, thus losing this one by two points.

The young freshman standout Isa Banks had the hot hand this game, leading all scoring with 18 points. Ashlyn Williams added 15 points.

The Lady Dark Horses’ season comes to a close with the loss, ending the season at 8-16 as they wait to see if they’ll get a chance to make an appearance in the playoffs. The Lady Dark Horses averaged 42.3 points per game on 35 percent field goal shooting. Down in the paint, they tallied 27.7 rebounds and 3 blocks a game, added 4.9 assists and 9.8 steals.

Clinton’s Isa Banks on the the fast break, goes for a layup during the regular season. The freshman led all scoring with 18 points in a close loss to James Kenan. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_isa-banks.jpg Clinton’s Isa Banks on the the fast break, goes for a layup during the regular season. The freshman led all scoring with 18 points in a close loss to James Kenan. Ashlyn Williams goes for a tough two earlier in season against Hobbton. Williams had 15 points in a first round conference tournament loss to James Kenan. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cvhwbball2.jpg Ashlyn Williams goes for a tough two earlier in season against Hobbton. Williams had 15 points in a first round conference tournament loss to James Kenan. File Photo| Sampson Independent

Drop close contest to James Kenan, 42-40

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

