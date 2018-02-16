Midway shocked in second round

The Midway Lady Raiders were upset Thursday night during the conference tournament losing to Goldsboro in their third face off of the season. Midway victorious in their first two encounters they couldn’t clinch a third win losing to the Cougars 52-51.

Midway started out the night in good position claiming an early lead in the first quarter before losing control in the second. Their well known defense doing its job they held the Cougars to just five points in the opening eight minutes. Meanwhile, the Raider offense doubled that going for 10.

They fell apart in the second period allowing Goldsboro to double their offensive production. With 11 more put before the break Midway lost the lead. The Cougars finding a burst of offense went for 22 the most they would get in quarter all night. With them amassing so many they went into halftime now leading 27-22.

The Raiders didn’t take that beating for nothing, making big time changes that got them back into the game in the third quarter. Defensively cutting the second period surge of offense from Goldsboro in half they held them to just 11, the offense waking up again going for 17.

Their game plan for the second half wasn’t enough to give them a victory as one point made the difference during the final frame. With 13 points going up for Midway and 14 being added on for the Cougars they were able to steal the win for the Raiders in the fourth.

Leah Williams did what she could, leading her team in all scoring again with 15. JJ Sankey had her back as usual, finishing with 14.

The Lady Raiders’ tournament life comes to an end during the semifinals, their season up to this point being impressive. They’re now playing the waiting game to see who their first round opponent will be when the playoffs get underway next week.

Midway’s Leah Williams goes for the layup in one of their matches against Goldsboro during the regular season. She wasn’t able to lead her team to a win in the rematch during the conference tournament Thursday night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_lwmhs-2.jpg Midway’s Leah Williams goes for the layup in one of their matches against Goldsboro during the regular season. She wasn’t able to lead her team to a win in the rematch during the conference tournament Thursday night.

Lady Raiders ousted, await playoff seeding

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardisn at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardisn at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.