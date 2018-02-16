Lakewood teams sweep to title games

The Lakewood Leopards men’s basketball team has been on a tear the past few weeks and haven’t slowed down even in the conference tournament. Peaking at the right time, they took down Princeton Thursday night during the semi finals 67-58.

Taking the lead in the first quarter Lakewood never looked back as they rode that lead all the way to end. Firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor the offense had their tempo set early with 15 points to prove it. The defense wasn’t shown up either holding the Bulldogs to only eight.

Things pick up for both teams offenses in the second but the Leopards were still the better team despite Princeton doubling their scoring. With 16 for the Dogs they couldn’t close the gap that was built as their defense let the Leopards claw off 24 points. With two periods concluded it was 39-24 at the half.

Lakewood got a little to relaxed coming out of the break as they let the Bulldogs get the best of them in the third. Though the margin was five points it did little to hurt their lead. The difference being 12-7 in Princeton’s favor Lakewood still took a comfortable lead going into the fourth.

Both teams poured on the points in the final frame the Dogs coming out ahead by a point. Having their best offensive showing of the night they went for 22. Lakewood was not outdone with them adding on 21 more to close out the night and taking this contest by nine.

Marquese Moore had a huge night leading the offensive front with a game high 25 points. Jacob Perez and Melvin Henderson were his back up, they each had 14. Javon Owens also had a decent night finishing with 11 of his own.

The Lady Leopards also took on Princeton Thursday during the semifinals. They shared in the glory with their boys team as they bested the Lady Bulldogs by 11, the final 50-39. Kiarye Bailey led her team to a win with 21 points, Tamia Rich and Sallena Oates were behind her with 15 and 11.

With the wins, Lakewood men were to face off against conference rivals Rosewood for the championship title on Friday night, while the Lady Leopards were to meet Neuse Charter on their home court for the title (see related story 1B).

Lakewood’s Melvin Henderson drives to the hoop in a previous game during the season. He and the rolling Leopards put on a show in the semifinal of the conference tournament Thursday. He had 14. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_lvrwmbball.jpg Lakewood’s Melvin Henderson drives to the hoop in a previous game during the season. He and the rolling Leopards put on a show in the semifinal of the conference tournament Thursday. He had 14.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

