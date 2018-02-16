Horses handle Spring Creek for title shot

The Clinton men’s basketball team didn’t let their first round bye become a hindrance in Thursday night’s game in the conference tournament. Beating Spring Creek soundly, they advanced to the championship game after winning 67-41.

“This was a tougher game than the final score indicates. We were only up five at the end of the first half. Credit Spring Creek, they played hard all night long,” said head coach Randy Jordan. “We got off to a really good start but we got a little selfish on offense and did not pass the ball or pound it down inside. Both of those things really hurt us in the first half.”

The first half was indeed a closely contested game that saw Clinton have the lead thanks to being the better team in the first quarter. Opening up the night with 19 they established a seven-point lead by the end of the first with the Gators going for 12.

Things didn’t play out the same way in the second period as the Gators had plenty of bite outscoring the Horses by two. Going for 14 they held Clinton to just 12 closing the gap to five before the break at 31-26.

The second half was a completely different story as the adjustments from the Dark Horses completely changed the flow of the game. Owning the Gators in the third at each end of the court the offense was surging again with 18 points. Even more impressive was the defensive effort, holding Spring Creek to only five points.

It was a repeat of the same in the final frame with Clinton racking up another 18 to end their night. The defense wasn’t as dominate as the previous period but they still held their opposition to only 10, giving them the win by 26 points.

“We came out and played with a lot of intensity and teamwork in the third period. We were able to get the tempo where we wanted it and kept switching our defenses from zone to zone,” said Jordan. “This confused their guards and led to us getting some easy baskets in transition. We were also able to get the ball inside and take advantage of our size and strength.”

“We played really good defense in the second half, holding them to a total of 15 points. We stopped reaching and moved our feet,” he added.

Kris Williams led the scoring attack with 15 points with Dewan Lesesne right behind him with 14. Williams also had five assists and three steals while Lesesne had eight rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Xzavier Howard and Zion Autry had good nights as well with 12 and nine points. Howard added six rebounds and four assists and Autry chipped in six rebounds and three assists.

“We again reminded our guys that the margin of the win is not as important as our execution and how we go about our business at this time of year. We have to keep getting better every day as we will get nothing but everyone’s best shot from here on out,” Jordan remarked. “There is a “target on our back” and how we respond to that will go a long way in determining how far we eventually go this season.”

“We look forward to playing in the Conference Tournament Championship game on Friday, Feb. 16th and trying to win the conference again,” he concluded.

The Dark Horses were to face the Tigers of James Kenan in Friday night’s championship game at East Duplin (see related story on 1B in today’s edition).

Kris Williams pulls up for the long jumper from three point range earlier in the season. He led all scoring in their conference tournament match against Spring Creek Thursday with 15. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_CW-1.jpg Kris Williams pulls up for the long jumper from three point range earlier in the season. He led all scoring in their conference tournament match against Spring Creek Thursday with 15.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com.

