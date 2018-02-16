Young Leopards take rec football title

The JV Leopards were the 2018 Sampson County Parks and Recreation 9U tackle football tournament regular season champions. Pictured, from left, are: front row – Kameron Williams, Cole Everete, Reed Ammons, Johnson Rouse, Dylan Drake, Deante’ Smith, Da’juan Sellers, Zymir Turner, Tyler McLaughlin, Chance Sessoms, Marquis Owens, Orlando McLaughlin and Jaiden Anthony; and back row – Landon Pope, Owen Faircloth, Tyler Tew, James Sessoms, JJ Mitchum, Brody Gatlin, Devin Jones, McKinley Crosby, Donavan Smith, Shon Pone Jr., Samuel Johnson, Jason Johnson and Trey Tanner. Coaches were DJ Smith, Shon Pone Sr., Alex McLaughlin and NyQuan Murphy.

The JV Wildcats were the 2018 Sampson County Parks and Recreation9U tackle football tournament runners ups. Pictured, from left, are: front row – Malakhi Leuzzi, Zevon Goldston, Camello Bell and Ke’moni Teachey; and back row – Jonah Boone, Jaiden Vaughn, Steve Ortez, Ahmauri Armwood and Thomas Tart. Coaches were Mark Vaughn, Llyod Tart, Kelvin Boone and Chris Armwood.