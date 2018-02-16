Lady Leopards fall in close one

The Lakewood Leopards men and women basketball teams both found themselves playing for the conference title Friday night. The ladies faced off against Neuse Charter, while the boys tangled with Rosewood. The result was the same, as both teams went down, the girls by a tight final of 51-47 and the boys in a runaway 80-52 rout.

The Lady Leopards found their rhythm late into the year finishing the regular season at 8-4 in the conference. Not only had they found their stride during season play, but even into the conference tournament as they advanced to championship game. Unfortunately they met their match against the Lady Cougars of Neuse Charter.

Facing them for the third time, the end result wasn’t any different from their first two head-to-head battles. Getting behind 10-7 early in the first, they were never able to close the gap. Neuse outscored them again in the second period 16-11 taking the lead at halftime 26-18.

Lakewood showed signs of life in the third, roaring back for a 17-10 advantage, to close the gap to just a single point. However, the Cougars came out on top in a decisive fourth quarter, taking a 15-12 margin en route to the championship.

Kiarye Bailey led all scoring as she has all year, finishing with 17. Sellena Oates and India Dixon were behind her 13 and 10 points, respectively.

On top of being 8-4 and making it to the conference championship game, they averaged 42.4 points per game, shooting an outstanding 69 percent in field goal percentage. Grabbing 20 rebounds and 10.7 steal per game, the Lady Leopards also tallied 5.4 assists and 4.2 blocks per game.

The Lakewood men were in a similar position Friday night, battling an opponent for the third time in a season that they hadn’t yet beaten. Facing them again in one the biggest games of the year, the conference championship, they were blown out, 80-52. Games stats were not immediately available.

The men’s team finishes the year averaging 59.7 points per game, with 32.2 rebounds, 8.6 steals and 6.5 blocks.

Both teams now await to find out their playoff destiny.

Lakewood's leading scorer Kiarye Bailey goes for two during their match against Hobbton. She was the leading scorer for the Leopards again Friday night during the conference championship. However, her 17 points wasn't enough to win them the title.

Lakewood men suffer rout in title game

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

