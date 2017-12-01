Land transfers

Hugo Lopez Del Rio and Rogelia Diaz Venegas to Lucia Reyes Gutierrez and Adrian Montes Sanchez
Barbara Webb Bowden to AG and AM, LLC
Jeremy D. Sutton, Jeremy Donald Sutton, Jonathan A. Sutton, Jonathan Andrew Sutton, Miranda B. Sutton and Miranda Brinn Sutton to Elizabeth Sutton Ray
Wells Fargo Bank, N. A. to Eddie Ray Baldwin and Sherrie King Baldwin
Annie Grace Faison to Arizona Danielle Faison
Margaret K. Reeves and Mark E. Reeves to Prestage Farms, Inc.
Bryan Rhoads and Patricia Rhoads to Kevin R. Kaufman
Brenda T. Carroll and Brenda Talton Carroll to Robert C. Bradshaw
Alice Faye Mercer Tew to Brian Keith Tew, David Earl Tew, James Christopher Tew and Thomas Franklin Tew
Lettie Frances Gregory, Estate and William Oliver Gregory, Exr to Linda E. Gregory and William Oliver Gregory
Charles Lemont Faison to Charles Lemont Faison, Lavoice Faison Stevens, Lavoice Faison-Stevens and Michael Anthony Stevens
Peggy Dudley and Peggy C. Dudley to Barbara King and Herbert King
Alfonza Lee Hooper, George Hooper Jr., Grover Allen Hooper and Jennifer Hooper to Virginia Hooper Bryant
Amadeo Ramirez Correa to Jose Alfredo Ramirez Correa
Amadeo Ramirez Correa to Jose Alfredo Ramirez Correa
Edwin Minor to Brenda Minor
Charles D. Owens and Tina D. Owens to Desiree Antoinette Barnes to Shannon Liniere Coakley
Linda Gail Carter, FKA, Linda Tatum Robinson, Ricky J. Robinson and Linda Tatum-Robinson to Cheryl Bellamy and Timothy Bellamy
Cape Fear Industries USA, Inc. to Heather Lynn Logan
Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc., T & W Development, G Ptnr, T & W Development, DBA and Thornton Logging Company to Jose Guadalupe Avila Arroyo, Virginia Arroyo Isaac to Angel Salas Santana
Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc., T & W Development, DBA, T & W Development, G Ptnr and Thornton Logging Company to Brian Anthony Perkins and Donna Marie Perkins
Andrew Winton Johnson III to Gayle Rankin Johnson
Dorothy Jean Lucas and Phillip Dell Lucas Sr. to Phillip Dell Lucas Jr.
Peggy B. Cottle and William T. Cottle Jr. to Johnson Deleon Bass and William E. Bass