Land transfers

Hugo Lopez Del Rio and Rogelia Diaz Venegas to Lucia Reyes Gutierrez and Adrian Montes Sanchez

Barbara Webb Bowden to AG and AM, LLC

Jeremy D. Sutton, Jeremy Donald Sutton, Jonathan A. Sutton, Jonathan Andrew Sutton, Miranda B. Sutton and Miranda Brinn Sutton to Elizabeth Sutton Ray

Wells Fargo Bank, N. A. to Eddie Ray Baldwin and Sherrie King Baldwin

Annie Grace Faison to Arizona Danielle Faison

Margaret K. Reeves and Mark E. Reeves to Prestage Farms, Inc.

Bryan Rhoads and Patricia Rhoads to Kevin R. Kaufman

Brenda T. Carroll and Brenda Talton Carroll to Robert C. Bradshaw

Alice Faye Mercer Tew to Brian Keith Tew, David Earl Tew, James Christopher Tew and Thomas Franklin Tew

Lettie Frances Gregory, Estate and William Oliver Gregory, Exr to Linda E. Gregory and William Oliver Gregory

Charles Lemont Faison to Charles Lemont Faison, Lavoice Faison Stevens, Lavoice Faison-Stevens and Michael Anthony Stevens

Peggy Dudley and Peggy C. Dudley to Barbara King and Herbert King

Alfonza Lee Hooper, George Hooper Jr., Grover Allen Hooper and Jennifer Hooper to Virginia Hooper Bryant

Amadeo Ramirez Correa to Jose Alfredo Ramirez Correa

Amadeo Ramirez Correa to Jose Alfredo Ramirez Correa

Edwin Minor to Brenda Minor

Charles D. Owens and Tina D. Owens to Desiree Antoinette Barnes to Shannon Liniere Coakley

Linda Gail Carter, FKA, Linda Tatum Robinson, Ricky J. Robinson and Linda Tatum-Robinson to Cheryl Bellamy and Timothy Bellamy

Cape Fear Industries USA, Inc. to Heather Lynn Logan

Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc., T & W Development, G Ptnr, T & W Development, DBA and Thornton Logging Company to Jose Guadalupe Avila Arroyo, Virginia Arroyo Isaac to Angel Salas Santana

Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc., T & W Development, DBA, T & W Development, G Ptnr and Thornton Logging Company to Brian Anthony Perkins and Donna Marie Perkins

Andrew Winton Johnson III to Gayle Rankin Johnson

Dorothy Jean Lucas and Phillip Dell Lucas Sr. to Phillip Dell Lucas Jr.

Peggy B. Cottle and William T. Cottle Jr. to Johnson Deleon Bass and William E. Bass