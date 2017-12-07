The story of His birth

Mintz Baptist Church choir and drama team will be performing the Broadway style production, “One Bethlehem Night” on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. both nights. The performances will take place on the stage at Mintz Christian Academy.

One Bethlehem Night is the story of Simeon, the innkeeper, played by Tom Dudley. Simeon is more focused on making money during this tax season than realizing that the Messiah is about to be born right out in his stable. Along with Simeon, you will also meet Sarah, his wife, played by Angie Buchanan, and a host of other guest that are spending this unusual night at the inn.

Joe Hedrick, Minister of Youth and Music at Mintz says, “One Bethlehem Night provides a glimpse of what might have happened that one special night in Bethlehem. All the characters in this production are fictional, expect Mary, Joseph and the shepherds, but we certainly believe that their real life counter-parts must have existed.”

Filling the roles of Mary and Joseph are Courtney Barber and Evan Plant. Both are students at MCA and both have previously performed in MCA productions. Hedrick is proud of these two students and says, “Courtney and Evan do an amazing job. They are both very talented performers and both take their parts very seriously. They work well together and I believe that the audiences are gonna love them. But most of all, they are both very dedicated Christians that love the Lord and love using their talents to praise and worship Him.”

One Bethlehem Night features a cast of about 25 performers plus lighting and sound techniques. “This is a huge team effort,” says Hedrick. “So many people have worked untold hours to make this a success. We just hope that the community will come out a enjoy an evening of Christian entertainment as we tell the story of our Savior’s birth”.

Admission is free to performances, but a donation of canned food for the Salemburg Food Bank would be graciously accepted. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the production will begin at 7 p.m.

Local performers practice for a Broadway style production to be presented at Mintz Baptist Church on Dec. 9 and 10. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Mintz.jpg Local performers practice for a Broadway style production to be presented at Mintz Baptist Church on Dec. 9 and 10.