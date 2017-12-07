You have it now

There is one verse in the Bible that literally knocked me off my chair when I read it as I was going through one of my morning meditations. That verse is I John 5:13, which says, “These things have I written unto you, that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.”

Whoops, there it is!

There should be no doubt in any believers heart and mind, that you have, at this very moment, Eternal Life. You do not have it only after you die. You do not have it only when Jesus comes for you during the rapture of the church. You do not have it only when you go to heaven and you do not have it only when the Kingdom of God is completely established on earth as it is in heaven. You have eternal life right now!.

If you believe in the Word of God, you can now boldly proclaim to anyone, “I have eternal life now.” When you say that, you are not being arrogant, prideful or boastful; you are simply demonstrating your faith in God’s Word.

Once you accept this truth contained in the verse mentioned above, you will find that the scriptures now make more sense and more importantly, you will be able to see what Jesus did while He was on earth in a more discernment way.

Now John 3:16 makes more spiritual sense when it says, “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son, so that, whosoever, believeth in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Now I Thessalonians 5:18 and Ephesians 6:17 makes more spiritual sense. Both of those verses tells us to always take with us, as a helmet, the hope of salvation. The word hope in the New Testament oftentimes mean “certainty.” The true revelation of both verses says we should always have in our hearts and minds the certainty that salvation brings. And the certainty that salvation brings is you have eternal life right now!

And because you know, without a doubt, you have eternal life, you can be certain of certain revelations in God’s Word.

Because you know, you have eternal life, right now, you can be certain that you have been saved from the guilt and penalty of your sins. You can be certain that you are presently being saved from the power and pollution of sin. That means the power that causes you to sin is becoming less powerful in your life and the sins that you do are having less of an effect on your life. Now that you have eternal life, you can also be certain that you will be saved in the future from the very presence of sin in and around your life.

Because you now have eternal life, you can be certain right now, that you will have a new glorified body. The day will come when you will no longer have to take those pills everyday for such things as high blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar, diabetes and so forth. You will now longer have to put up with those headaches, backaches, hurtful knees, hurtful hips and whatever else ails your body. Knowing this will give you the courage and strength to deal with those things now because you know you are guaranteed a new glorified body in the future.

Because you now have eternal life, you can be certain right now, that you will see Jesus Christ face to face. I am reminded of Matthew 17:1-4 when Jesus took Peter, James and John up into a high mountain. Jesus was transfigured before them, whereby, His face shined as the sun and His clothes turned white as the light. Suddenly Moses and Elijah appeared with Jesus. Peter asked Jesus was it good for them to be there and suggested a Tabernacle be built, one of Jesus, one for Moses and one for Elijah. But did you notice that Peter, James and John, even thou they had obviously never met Moses and Elijah, were able to recognize them. Because you now have eternal life, you can now be certain, that not only will you recognize Jesus Christ when you see Him, but you will also be able to recognize Moses, Elijah and all of the other great Saints of God, that you have been reading about in the Bible, when you get to heaven.

If you believe and accept that you now have eternal life, you will be able to discern more clearly what Jesus was revealing to us in Luke 7:11-15. In that passage of scripture, Jesus and His disciples were walking into a city called Nain. As they approached the gate of the city, they saw a young dead man being carried out in a coffin. The young dead man was the only son of a widow woman. When Jesus saw the woman, He had compassion on her and said, “Weep Not.” Jesus then touched the coffin and said to the young dead man, “Young man, I say unto thee, arise.” The young dead man stood up in the coffin and began to speak. Then Jesus took the young dead man, who was now alive, and delivered him to his mother. Revelation tells us that there will be so many people in heaven that cannot be numbered But because you now have eternal life, you can now be certain that when you get to heaven, Jesus will deliver you to your loved ones. You will cry with joy and it will be then when Jesus will wipe your tears away.

I could go on and on about what the scriptures reveal, once you know and believe that you now have eternal life. But if you accept this very important truth, you will be able to see for yourself what the scriptures are truly revealing. This is why the gospel of Jesus Christ is called the “Good News”. Study the word with the belief and certainty that you have it now and be amazed with “What thus saith the Lord!!!”

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.

