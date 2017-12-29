CLINTON — Clarence Gerald Bordeaux, 62, of 83 Pickle Shed Lane, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at Peniel Holiness Church in Roseboro, with the Rev. Raeford Faircloth and the Rev. Sammy Langdon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times at Michelle Lance’s at 306 Fairfax St., Clinton, NC.

Clarence, born in Sampson County in 1955, was the son of the late Lonnis Fitzgerald Bordeaux and Lula Mae Dabbs Bordeaux. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Bordeaux. He was retired from Smithfield Packing in the curing department.

Survivors include: wife, Connie Ann Faircloth Bordeaux; daughters, Michelle Bordeaux Lance (Garland) of Clinton, and Tammy Bordeaux Langdon (Kenneth) of Clinton; grandchildren, Nia and Eve Lance, and Austin Fussell; and brothers and sisters, Steve Bordeaux of Mooresville, Loretta Lynn Bordeaux, of St. Paul, Shirley Young of Leland, and Eunice Ann Bordeaux of Clinton.

