Reflections on 2017

As we enter into a new year of the Lord, like many of you, I reflected on what had just transpired in 2017.

As I sit here at my computer while allowing the Holy Spirit to guide me with the words to say, the first thing that has come to my mind is how grateful I am to God for YOU. I am so grateful that you and many others take the time every week to read my articles. I am so grateful for the many responses I have received, both positive and negative, from so many. I am especially grateful for the many strangers who come up to me every week expressing how much you have enjoyed and look forward to my articles. And of course, beyond measure I am so grateful to The Sampson Independent for making all of this possible for me and other columnists.

I want you to know that for me, 2017 was a transitional year. I have clearly, as I hope you have, moved from faith to faith. In other words, my faith has moved to a level, whereby, I now know beyond a shadow of doubt, that all things are possible and there is nothing impossible or too hard for God. There is a significance difference in being able to say that verses knowing that. Last year was transitional because with the Lord’s help and your encouragement, I was able to publish my first book and I am currently working on my second book. The church I pastor moved into a new building and we are growing in every phase of our church. As the Community Spiritual Director of the Cape Fear Walk to Emmaus the Lord gave me the strength and wisdom to lead one of the best Women’s Walk to Emmanus ever conducted. My relationship with my wife and family is the best it has ever been. But most importantly, my relationship with the Lord has intensified immensely!

In the months to come, more focus will be placed on us as believers, not only walking with God but walking before God. We must all walk in such a way that results in an open display of our faithfulness to the Lord. And our faith must escalate to a level that it is only based on who God is and what God says in His Word. As we continue to mature together, we must adhere to 1 Corinthians 2:5 that says “…our faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.”

Join with me in making 2018 the year when we see and trust in God as the God of More than Enough! This will require a change of thinking, a changed heart and a new level of expectation of what God can and wants to do in our lives. The articles to come will be a means to that end. In the meantime, continue to pray for me as I continue to pray for you. And let us not forget to pray for the continued success of The Sampson Independent.

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.

