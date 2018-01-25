Are you thankful to live in a country where you can “Let Go and Go Tell” the joy of knowing and living for Jesus?

With bad news brewing in every crack and corner of our country, what can we do to spread the love of Christ…one might ask? How can we get to Heaven? Sharing the good news of Jesus Christ – who is our answer for ‘Happy Everything’, from here to Heaven, can spread like the wildfires in California. Lyrics from a song my youth choir director taught still has merit as worldwide mayhem and madness make people think their voice for Jesus will not be heard. Sing the lyrics as you read the story that stirred on a snow day while working on details for Rise Up – Reach Out! “It only takes a spark to get a fire going” shows what can happen when we share our passion for Christ and stand up for Jesus whatever we do and wherever we go.

Going to spend the night with my son’s family on the night when snow finally began to fall in our city made me feel loved and appreciated. Is there any better feeling in the world? Having someone who loves us and a purpose to get up in the morning makes life good. Spending time with family is a gift we should cherish and enjoy every chance we get.

Angel and I gave Cameron his belated birthday present and watched him wrestle with the factory wrapped package. We waited with anticipation as Cameron peeped inside the opened box and pulled out a small slip of paper exclaiming, ‘It’s a Bible verse’! He read the verse aloud with his family being still and listening.

“In all you ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:6

Cameron’s smile acknowledged his surprise and pleasure to find first in his box a powerful word from the Lord. We all agreed his gift came from a Christian company. Then, he pulled two queen sized ‘My Pillows’ from the small box. Reading the directions showed how simple it was to spend a little time pressing and fluffing for the pillows to grow in size with a guarantee to be the most comfortable pillows Cameron would ever own. Our family sat in amazement of how the pillows increased in size and comfort as promised by the maker, Mike Lindell.

Then, Cameron and Angel talked while watching snow falling all over the world, except in Clinton. Trying out Cameron’s pillow and thinking about the Bible verse, caused me to rise up on their couch with a stirring to write this story.

Reading the little book about Cameron’s pillows showed the power of “Let Go and Go Tell” from one man being frustrated with flat pillows who followed his dream to create the world’s most comfortable pillow. Mike, CEO and inventor of My Pillow, told how he tried tons of pillows but would wake up with a sore arm, neck, numb fingers, and a night of nothing but tossing and turning. His journey of obstacles and setbacks could have sent him to a pity place where dreams do not come true. People said his idea would never work and told him to sell out or manufacture overseas. He stood firm with passion and purpose to see what many said was impossible become reality. One page in the booklet shows My Pillows being donated to charitable groups, overseas, and flood victims. Mike understands the blessings God bestows upon cheerful givers,

Mike’s company manufactures each My Pillow in his home state of Minnesota with materials grown in the United States. He believes his pillows are the best in the world, and if everyone had one they would get the best sleep ever and the world would be a better place.

My family agreed Cameron’s gift was a good one with a guarantee for a good night’s sleep. Yet, the little slip of paper that testified to the maker of the pillow’s love for the Lord truly got our attention. The man who persevered trials and tribulations before enjoying the success of his life’s dream: My Pillow, showed the power of letting go of his fears while standing firm in faith as God’s plans for his live came to fruition. Then, he found ways to acknowledge his Maker in the growing business where God is glorified.

The small slip of paper with a Bible verse is the last thing packed inside the boxes holding Mike’s precious pillows so it will be the first thing people pull out. One man’s determination to do his best at life’s calling and to go tell all the world in a creative, cunning way surely gets God’s attention. It got ours!

So, what can we do to share what God means to us? Are we passionate to go tell how He has healed and helped us? Do we serve Him faithfully or flippantly? Are we casual or committed Christians? Do we keep Him first and center in our lives or give Him leftover time? Are we rising up to go and tell or leaving it to someone else? One day, we will meet the Master and hear “well done” or “I never knew you”!

Jesus is the answer for people all over the world who are searching for solutions to hurts, pains, and seeking a good night’s sleep. When we lay our heads down to sleep and pray the Lord our souls to keep, with words, ways, and hearts in tune with our Maker; we are guaranteed the most wonderful place to spend eternity…Heaven!

A good pillow and a great relationship with God give the best night’s sleep in the whole wide world

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

