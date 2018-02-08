Being kind goes a long way

Do you consider yourself kind or crabby? A recent poll of people across American proved kindness wins over crabbiness every time! This story stirred when a chapter on kindness fell from my book on wisdom and landed on my lap. This divine sign came immediately after turning off the television due to dismal newscasts filled with disrespect! Where did all the kindhearted people go…we watch and wonder?

The State of the Union Address is heard across this land we love and call home sweet home. Facts, figures, and declarations of what can be done to keep America flowing with milk and honey will receive cheers or boos when our President stands and speaks. Being respectful, truthful, trustworthy, and kind toward all God’s children should be the message shared here at home and heeded around the world. What do you and I think? More importantly, what does God think of the state of affairs in America?

A chapter from my book of wisdom, given to Tim and me by John and Brenda Nordin when we celebrated our silver wedding anniversary, fell in my lap during a recent cleaning spree. When I began reading the quotes, Edye Carr popped in my mind like a jack in the box. I envisioned her passion for people to ‘be nice’ here in Clinton, North Carolina and prayers for kindness to spread across America like wildfire.

Edye, a senior at Clinton High School, felt God’s stirring to do something about the disrespect rampantly spreading from sea to shining sea. Standing up for those stirrings instead of being passive sets Edie apart from people who choose to sit on the fence and wait for someone else to take action. Hats off to Edye Carr for starting a ‘Be Nice’ Club where students sharing kindness and treating people as Jesus would treat them take precedence. The young people wearing ‘Be Nice’ tees and modeling the life Jesus lived are examples young and old should emulate. May the ‘Be Nice’ vision Edye was given become contagious and spread to every school, city, community, and government institution across our land. Edie can be the spark that gets a fire going that destroys disrespect and makes ‘being nice’ top priority that all God’s children do! Being nice surely gets God’s attention! It does mine. How about yours?

Quotes from the kindness chapter put icing on the cake for all who embrace opportunities to ‘Be Nice’!

“Life is short and we never have enough time for the hearts of those who travel the way with us. O, be swift to love! Make haste to be kind.”

“If you want to gather honey, don’t kick over the beehive.”

“He who receives a benefit should never forget it; he who bestows should never remember it.”

“Never lost a chance of saying a kind word.”

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

“It’s a little embarrassing to have been concerned with the human problem all one’s life and find at the end that one has no more to offer by way of advice than “Try to be a little kinder”!

The powerful message in those thought provoking bits of wisdom are needed ‘for such a time as this’ when the enemy taunts and people flaunt disrespect with flare while seeking fame. It seems the more horrific the story and corrupt the speech and deeds, the greater the news coverage. What if good news stories took precedence with continuous news feeds of people showing respect, kindness, and honor. Those stories of honorable people with good character doing amazing things are happening in every community and city across America. The time is now for all good people to come to the aid of our country. Let us stand up for what is right and good and treat people the way we should. Pray with passion for God to forgive us for disrespecting and disregarding Him most of all. Repent, reconnect, remember our first love! Rise Up and Reach Out to give a helping hand to those who fall. Then, we can praise the Lord with mighty voices and honorably and humbly… stand tall!

So, are you thinking about being a little kinder and less crabby…or not crabby at all? I sure am! Let’s all put a little more love in our hearts to stay and make a habit of being nice every day.

http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Becky-Spell-Vann-1.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.