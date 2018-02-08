Perfect peace in tough times

The Bible says in Psalms 34:19, “Many are the afflictions of the righteousness, but the Lord delivers him out of them all.”

Life can be very harsh and cruel. Even believers can find themselves in some tough, hurtful, and agonizing situations. Those situations can be our on doing and they can result due to no fault of our own. Sometimes difficult times can cause us to do things we would not ordinarily do which could have devastating results for the rest of our lives.

I have had my share of afflictions, troubles, trials and tribulations, but I have come to realize that Psalm 34:19 is absolutely true. It is true because God has delivered me out of all of them. But as a result of many afflictions, I have found, through much experience, you can have peace in the midst of your afflictions in trials. That peace can only come through the way we think.

The Bible says in Romans 3:17, “The way of peace they have not known.” In that context the Bible was talking about how we are all sinners and that we all under sin and many sins can occur because we do not know the way of peace. No matter what we are going through the believer must always believe and think we are always at peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Romans 8:6 says to be spiritually minded is life and peace. I Corinthians 7:15 says, “God has called us to peace.” I Corinthians 14:33 says, “God is not the author of confusion, but of peace…” And we learn from Galatians chapter five that peace is one of the fruits of the Spirit.

No matter what we go through from time to time, God has called us to always have peace. He does not want us to be confused and full of anxiety during tough times. He wants us to have peace during tough times. And God has given us the Holy Spirit who is designed to produce peace in us even when all hell is breaking lose around us. But in order to find that peace we as believers must be spiritual minded. In other words our thinking must dwell on what the Word of God says.

We cannot prevent afflictions and tough times from coming because the Bible says many are the afflictions of the righteous. But we can make the decision to have peace in the midst of them by just being spiritual minded. That means thinking the right thoughts.

You can have peace in the middle of a storm if you choose to think the right thoughts. Instead of dwelling on the negative circumstance or situation, dwell on what God says. Dwell on the thought that God has promised to fight your battles for you. Dwell on the fact that the Almighty God is on your side. Dwell on the thought that God said, because you are His child, no weapon formed against you shall prosper. And do not forget to constantly think that if God be for me, who can be against me. The right kind of thinking will bring peace in every storm.

http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Owens_2-2.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Guest columnist

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.