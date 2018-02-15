God’s people and Donald Trump

God’s people is a term that can be interpreted in many ways. They are primarily those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. But God’s people can further be described as Believers, Disciples, Christians, Church Folk, and Children of the Most High God. For the sake of this article, God’s people are those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior as a result of confessing Him as Lord and believing He died on the cross for the sins of the world and that God raised Him from the dead.

God’s people therefore follow an instruction manual called the Bible. We do our very best to study this Bible and live our lives thereby. Our instruction contains many stories, lessons and truths that are designed to guide us in our daily lives so as to be pleasing to God our Father.

One such story is that of David and his relationship with King Saul that spans from I Samuel to 2 Samuel. You will recall how when Saul was king, God had chosen and ordained David to be king, thus eventually replacing King Saul. Before David officially became king he served King Saul in various capacities. David also did great exploits while serving King Saul. David’s exploits were so great that King Saul grew very jealous of David, even to the point of trying to kill David. Despite Saul’s efforts to kill him and despite Saul’s poor leadership as king, David, at all cost, continued to honor King Saul’s position of authority as king.

In addition to the story above, the Bible gives us a truth and command that we are to follow and obey as the people of God. The Bible, our instruction manual, at I Timothy 2:1-3 tells God’s people that we are to pray for all people, with emphasis on those who are in authority, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all goodness and honesty. The Bible goes on to say this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.

The truth of the matter is this: No matter how you feel about President Donald Trump as one of God’s people, you have a duty to honor his position of authority and you must pray for him!

I truly believe God is partly using President Trump to test His children. As a child of God are you going to listen and follow people who hate the President or are you going to listen and follow God? By the way, every child of God should accept the truth that if God did not want Donald Trump in that position, Trump would have never become President of the United States.

As a Black Child of God, are you going to trust and abide by the words of the Democrats, the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP Leaders, who say do not pray for the President or are you going to abide by the words of God.

As a child of God, who is also a White Democrat, are you going to abide by your party or are you going to abide by the Words of God. Even Republicans who disagree with Trump must also make the decision as to whether or not they will pray for their Party Leader – Donald Trump.

One thing is for sure, Romans 14:12 tells us that everyone of us shall give an account of himself to God. What if God asked you today, “Did you honor the position of authority held by Donald Trump?” and “Did you pray for Donald Trump?”

President Donald Trump, as a flawed man, is the President of the United States. But guess what, every man is flawed in some form or fashion. If you, as a member of God’s people, want him to change or do better, then why don’t you start respecting his position of authority as David did with Saul, and also pray for him. Do you not believe God when He said in James 5:15, “The effectual prayer of a righteousness man availeth much.” But more importantly, are you as a child of God passing the Donald Trump Test.

By Gilbert Owens Guest columnist

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.

