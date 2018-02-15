You can only blame yourself

We seem to be living in a society in which everyone wants to cast blame on everyone else for everything that occurs. Someone is injured or killed in the process of committing a crime and everyone wants to blame the law enforcement officers. People fail to become financially successful and cast blame at those evil rich people who have hoarded all the wealth. A little “self responsibility” would be a refreshing attitude to witness in this time in which we live.

However, there is another realm in which the shunning of personal responsibility has also become somewhat of a habit. In the spiritual realm, man often tries to cast blame elsewhere for his own failure to reach spiritual success. In the Garden of Eden, Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed the serpent. When questioned about the making of the golden calf while Moses was on the mount receiving the law from God, Aaron blamed the people.

On and on the list could go and people still have not ceased to blame others for their spiritual shortcomings. One example of casting blame elsewhere that has plagued man for centuries and continues to, must indeed be a tool from Satan’s arsenal, for it is insidious indeed. This effort to undermine the faith of man is usually seen in the form of a question that implies blame on the part of God. The question is, “How can a loving God send people to hell?” The implication is that God is the cause of one going to hell instead of heaven. This is a failure to take responsibility for oneself.

When Paul and Barnabas went to Antioch in Pisidia, they preached the gospel to both the Jews and the Gentiles. However the Jews, “spake against those things which were spoken by Paul, contradicting and blaspheming” (Acts 13:45). Paul then stated, “It was necessary that the word of God should first have been spoken to you; but seeing ye put it from you, and judge yourselves unworthy of everlasting life, lo, we turn to the Gentiles” (Acts 13:46). They had “judged themselves unworthy of everlasting life”! There is a very real sense in which we send ourselves to hell rather than God sending us.

Regardless of the teachings of mere man that salvation is only for a select pre-determined number of people, the word of God clearly teaches that salvation is available for any and all. The apostle Paul wrote, “For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; Who will have all men to be saved, and come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:3-4). To Titus, Paul wrote, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men” (Titus 2:11).

In almost the closing words of God’s inspired revelation to man, the apostle John writes, “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely” (Rev. 22:17). God’s word so clearly teaches salvation’s availability to all that there is no doubt that one has to have help in order to misunderstand it.

It is ludicrous to cast blame on God for our failure to reach eternal life. God planned from the foundation of the world how man could escape the consequences of the law of sin and death by way of His Son (Eph. 3:8-11). He sent His Son to pay the price for the salvation of man (Rom. 5:8; John 3:16; I John 4:9). Christ willingly came and sacrificed Himself for our salvation (Heb. 12:2) providing the redemption price required to enter heaven (I Pet. 1:18-19). And, the Holy Spirit fulfilled His part in the revelation of God’s scheme of redemption for man (II Pet. 1:21; I Cor. 2:9-13; II Tim. 3:16-17).

If God so desires the salvation of man and has made all these preparations for the salvation of man, then how is it that not all will be saved? The answer to this is seen in the fact that man has free will. God has given man the choice to obey Him or to disobey Him. Here is where we are able to judge ourselves worthy or unworthy of everlasting life (Acts 13:46). Those Jews judged themselves unworthy by rejecting the commands of God. It is our actions in this life that will determine if we go to hell or if we go to heaven. Many years ago a man summed up the idea of the election by saying, “God votes for us, the devil votes against us and we have the deciding vote”.

There has been a day appointed in which God will judge the world (Acts 17:32). It is appointed that we be present (Heb. 9:27). And, “…we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). We will be “…judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12). Note we will be judged, not by what God has done, what Christ has done or what the Holy Spirit has done, but what we have done. We may get away with being irresponsible in this life, but on the day of judgment, we will have to accept responsibility for ourselves. Our salvation is certainly by the grace of God, but we are required to apply that grace.

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Robert Oliver is a long time columnist for The Sampson Independent.

