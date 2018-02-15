Rise up and share your faith

Do you Rise Up and Reach Out to share your beliefs and blessings? This story stirs as I read words on a paper towel, a Carolina Opry booklet, a page from an old calendar, and prepare for Tim’s Gift Rise Up – Reach Out Christian Celebration. Oh, the places we go and things we read that put us closely in touch with Christ!

While visiting James’ mother recently, I was blessed in a most unusual way. After our meal, I rose up to get a paper towel and squealed with delight. I asked Mrs. Willa could I keep one of her paper towels. Her puzzled look turned to a smile as I read the message on the pretty towel made of paper.

“Each morning is a new opportunity to shine, a chance to give the past a kick in the pants and the future a bear hug.”

We talked about how the past could keep one captive and celebrated the joy of knowing God is our provider and protector and our husbands are happy in heaven.

I asked how she met James’ dad and her second husband, Mr. Earl. Her eyes sparkled as she recounted love stories with the two men who colored her world with love. Then, she listened as I told how Tim and I met. She understood my stories of sadness after his passing and my joy of a new beginning when God sent her son into my life. We giggled one minute and wiped tears the next as we shared memories of our two good husbands. My husband’s mother and I agreed we could go forth in joy because of our strong faith and belief in God who mends broken hearts and never fails us. We held hands and prayed together. Then, I clinched my paper towel, gave my mother in law a bear hug, and headed home.

As I write about beliefs and blessings, I pray that each person reading this story has a good relationship with family and family by marriage. If distance from one another – for one reason or another – keeps you from loving and cherishing your ‘in-laws’, pray that God will work things out for good in your relationship. And He can!

During the holidays, my sister and I enjoyed an amazing show at Carolina Opry. Each performer shared their talents in dazzling costumes for a packed house. All That Clogging Group was a crowd pleasing phenomena, but Christie Templeton stole my heart with her powerful voice and message. Inside the souvenir booklet, Christie’s picture and personal beliefs were shining for all the world to behold. Hopefully, her words will bless you as they did me.

The bio told of all the awards and appearances Christie has been blessed to experience, but what made her shine was her bold witness declaring her belief in God and appreciation for His blessings. Other cast members’ bios were interesting but Christie’s was the solo one who gave God the glory and got my attention. She surely got God’s attention too!

“Her greatest accomplishment is the day her family ‘accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, for without Him nothing is possible.’ Christie shares her home with original cast member and true love Steve Templeton and their children. She gives credit to God, her loving husband, family and fans. “The gift of music is a special thing to have, and I will continue to use it for His glory and honor as long as I am able to.”

Words from a page torn from my desk calendar share a belief generous givers will embrace. “You can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.”

Knowing it is our duty to love, for God’s greatest commandment says so, should fortify our bold witness to share our beliefs and acknowledge our blessings.

Tim’s Gift Rise Up – Reach Out Christian Celebration – Feb. 24 – provides people of all ages an opportunity to attend a free event where God will be glorified and beliefs and blessings will be shared by local people who love the Lord.

Hopefully, this story has stirred your heart to rise up and declare your beliefs and blessings. You never know whose life will be changed because you cared enough to share your story.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

