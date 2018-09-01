School’s back in session

September 1, 2018 Sampson Independent Features, Lifestyle, Photo Gallery 0
Butler Avenue students walk to their classrooms Monday morning on the first day of school. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent
A third-grade student in Crystal Wells’ class unpacks her book bag. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent
Students went through the line in the cafeteria before going to class Monday morning. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent
A group of third grade Butler Avenue students sit outside their class on the first day of school. - - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent
A third-grader gets her desk arranged on the first day of school. - - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent
Students enjoyed breakfast before heading to class. - - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent
Joshua Bass, a student at Salemburg Elementary School, enjoys coloring. Also pictured is Yasmin Fuentes, and Ella Bartley. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Stormi Moore, a teacher at Salemburg Elementary School, gives a pencil to Auriale McElroy. Also pictured is Case Tyson and Juliana Martinez. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Teacher Randi Kaye Honeycutt enjoys hugging student Calvin Lacewell as he enter the building for the first day of school. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Assistant Principal Becky Hines, left, welcomes students back at Roseboro Elementary School. Also pictured is members of Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Cheerleaders from Lakewood High School cheer on elementary students as they return. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
With bookbags on their backs, a group of students prepare for a new year at Roseboro Elementary. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
First-grader Abby Jackson prepares to add a new color to her assignment. Also pictured is Ella Bartley, James Melvin and Yasmin Fuentes. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Salemburg Elementary's Daisy Aguirre, Efrain Gonzalez, Nykeelah Johnson, and Aaron Walker concentrate on their coloring assignment. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

The return of city, county students … in pictures