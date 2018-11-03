College students enjoy Fall Festival

Barney Grady, Dale Godlbold, Adrian Rubio, Oscar Pacheco, Justice Wynn, Alexander Peterson and Casey Whitfield at the Fall Festival at Sampson Community College. - Students enjoyed games during Sampson Community College’s annual Fall Festival. -

For the last couple weeks, temperatures have started to drop, and summer is officially over. For some, nothing marks this as well as Sampson Community College’s annual Fall Festival, held on campus recently.

“It’s always a joy to host this event,” says Amanda Raynor, Student Engagement coordinator for the college. “I enjoy seeing all the students, staff and faculty spending time together, celebrating, and having fun — that’s what Fall Festival is all about.”

The annual event is sponsored by the Student Government Association in October of every year and it came right at the perfect time as the fall semester has been difficult for many students, staff and faculty due to two hurricanes in the past few months. The festival offered an opportunity for everyone on campus to unwind and enjoy the beautiful fall weather, the amazing food and activities!

Brick-oven pizza, mini donuts, fresh kettle corn and lemonade and orangeade shake-ups were served to the students, staff and faculty as they enjoyed an obstacle course, knocker ball soccer, basketball and other games while a DJ played music as the backdrop.

The event topped off a busy week at the college which also hosted a job fair, a campus cleanup event and the county’s first ever food truck rodeo on campus. For more information about the college’s SGA, contact Raynor at [email protected] or at 910-900-4012.

Barney Grady, Dale Godlbold, Adrian Rubio, Oscar Pacheco, Justice Wynn, Alexander Peterson and Casey Whitfield at the Fall Festival at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC07701.jpg Barney Grady, Dale Godlbold, Adrian Rubio, Oscar Pacheco, Justice Wynn, Alexander Peterson and Casey Whitfield at the Fall Festival at Sampson Community College. Students enjoyed games during Sampson Community College’s annual Fall Festival. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC07705.jpg Students enjoyed games during Sampson Community College’s annual Fall Festival.