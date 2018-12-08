Warsaw Garden Club members Judy Benson and Barbara Ginn try to position the decorative Christmas trees on one of the many mantles in the Duplin County Veterans Museum. - From high atop a ladder Rhonda Ferrell puts the finishing touches on the tree with a circle of flags, while moments before Judy Benson tries to round out the flags that highlight the large Christmas tree in the museum’s living room area. - Garden Club President Barbara Miller and club member Gwyn Rhodes put the finishing touches on greenery that adorns yet another mantle in the historic Veterans Museum. - Janelle Ezzell, left, and Alta Kornegay work to get an oasis positioned so they can fill the vase with lush greenery that will complete the centerpiece for the museum’s dining room table. - - From high atop a ladder Rhonda Ferrell puts the finishing touches on the tree with a circle of flags, while moments before Judy Benson tries to round out the flags that highlight the large Christmas tree in the museum’s living room area. - - Members of the Warsaw Garden Club who assisted with decorated the museum are, bottom, from left: Alta Kornegay, Janelle Ezzell, Barbara Miller, Barbara Ginn, Rhonda Ferrell, Judy Benson, Eloise McMahan and Gwyn Rhodes. - -

WARSAW — Inside the historic L.B. Best house at 119 East Hill St., laughter could be heard above the refrains of a familiar Christmas song as members of the Warsaw Garden Club went about the business of transforming the already beautiful site, which houses the Duplin County Veterans Museum, into a Christmas work of art.

“We may need a ladder,” member Rhonda Ferrell called out to some of the others scattered throughout the house’s downstairs, where they were busily adding greenery, candles and miniature trees to mantles and tables in a number of different rooms.

In seconds, a ladder had appeared and Ferrell was climbing the rungs, American flags in hand, positioning herself at the top of the main Christmas tree where she encircled the branches with the red, white and blue mark of patriotism.

“Be careful,” Garden Club member Barbara Miller admonishes as she enters the room, giving a mischievous giggle. “We don’t want to hear you hit the floor.”

The room erupts into laughter as members stop what they are doing to watch Ferrell carefully descend the ladder.

The women are having as much fun as they are working, all in an effort to light up the museum in its Christmas finest so visitors will have a taste of Christmas to go with the wonderful array of history on display.

With an apropos theme — a patriotic Christmas — the garden club was eager to bring the house to life with the wonder of the holiday season.

“We love the museum,” member Janelle Ezzell attested as she and Alta Kornegay worked to squeeze an oasis into a glass stand where greenery would soon be flowing as the dining room table’s centerpiece came to life.

“This is a wonderful place to decorate.”

“It’s a lot of fun … gets me in the Christmas spirit,” Judy Benson added. “This is a great house to decorate.”

And so the women, laughing, cutting up and still hard at the serious business of Christmas transformation, moved from room to room placing candles, positioning trees and adorning floral arrangements with flags.

“We want people to come, enjoy the history of the museum, look at the exhibits and get in the Christmas spirit,” Miller said.

About the museum

Warsaw is famous for having the longest ongoing celebration of Veterans Day in the country, actually beginning in 1921, before the holiday was formally recognized.

The museum seemed the next logical step.

According to the museum’s website, to truly appreciate the military history of the U.S. coming alive, one must come to the museum and plan to spend an afternoon. Each war is recognized for its involvement in the evolution and growth of the United States. One of the spectacular exhibits is a fully intact Continental Army uniform. Another wall tells the history of all the generals that have come from Duplin County. It speaks well of the commitment to preserving freedom that the museum seeks to remember with great pride. The museum focuses on those from Duplin County that served in the military. There is not a branch of service that is not represented in one way or another.

Most of the exhibits are the results of donations from Duplin County veterans who fully support remembering those that served but did not return.

About the house

Also according to the museum’s website, the restored L. P. Best House is an outstanding example of Queen Anne/Neo-Classic style architecture. The house was built in 1894 by its namesake. The house is the linchpin for the Warsaw Historic District which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as being a locally designated district.

The living room which is located on the right as the visitor enters the house is furnished with many of the pieces from the family so it looks much like it did when it was a bustling house of a successful businessman. The dining room is also located at that side of the house but it can be separated from the living room by two sliding pocket doors.

The kitchen is located at the rear of the house. It was originally two rooms. The library is the front room on the left of the entrance hall. These rooms are the ones that are used by the community for meetings and social events.

The stairway to the upstairs begins on the right of the hall and is easily visible as the visitor enters the house. The upstairs is where the majority of the exhibits are on display.

However to fully appreciate the significance of the building and the quality of the restoration, people must come and wander through the rooms and let their minds hearken back to when the house was first built to imagine the bustling chaos that was typical of the period.

The museum is open every Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m., except on holidays. The museum can be opened for appointments as requested with 24 hours notice, by calling 910-293-2190

