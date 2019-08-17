1, 2, 3 — I’m off to learn by ABC’s

- - - Kindergarten teacher Shannon Honeycutt with a former student. - - - - - - Plainview Elementary custodian Wanda Edwards shares a bullfrog she found with a group of kindergarten students. - -

In just a week, Wesley and Kim Johnson will be sending their youngest daughter to kindergarten. The Johnsons have been working with their five-year-old Ensley and getting her ready to take the next step in her educational journey.

“We have been reading with Ensley and visiting the public library this summer,” Kim said. “We have also practiced some beginning sight words and been working in a kindergarten workbook. We want Ensley to be excited and eager to learn all she can.”

Exited about the upcoming adventure, Ensley says she is ready to go to school.

“I am excited to make new friends and learn to read,” the upcoming kindergartner said.

To prepare, Ensley has been reading books with her mom — which is one of the steps recommended to all parents of kids starting school.

In preparing kids to begin kindergarten, experts offer four tips to a successful start — safety, learning to be independent, how to make friends and building a routine.

Safety first!

When your child heads off to kindergarten, it may be his or her first experience spending a full day away from parents. To help children become more independent, provide “tools” that can be used to ask for help if necessary. Parents are encouraged to teach their child how to spell his or her name, the family’s phone number and home address.

Becoming independent

In a class full of other children, the teacher won’t be able to help everyone all the time. That’s why your helping your little one learn how to do basic things without an adult’s direction is a good idea. Before starting kindergarten, practice a few tasks with your child such as: putting on and taking off a coat, opening a lunch box and other lunch packaging, washing hands and blowing nose, using pencils and other common classroom supplies, and packing and unpacking school bag.

Making friends

Rising kindergartners might not be used to interacting with a large group of children on a daily basis. To prepare for a classroom environment, take time to talk with your little one about things like meeting new people, sharing and listening to others, raising a hand to speak and cleaning up after him or herself.

Building a routine

Children thrive in environments with set rules and routines. Starting kindergarten can be a big change for your child, so the more routines you can stick to, the better. To make the transition a little easier, during the summer before school starts, you might begin adjusting your child’s sleep routine to match the school day schedule of early wake-up times and bedtimes. Introduce your child to the new school to generate excitement about starting class. Show your child where the bus stop will be, go play on the school playground, and look around the school building if it’s open for orientation.

Locally, kindergarten teachers like Shannon Honeycutt advise parents to spend time with a child reading and teaching them the fundamental basics like coloring, letter recognition, color identification and shapes.

“You can prepare a child best for kindergarten by spending quality time reading and coloring with them, playing with them, having them learn to read and write their name, identify colors, shapes, numbers and letters through play,” Honeycutt said. “Work with them on independent activities like feeding themselves, opening cartons, tying shoes, zipping, and buttoning. If a child hasn’t spent much time away from a parent or with other children then start trying to find opportunities to let them spend time with others in daycare, Sunday school or moms-day-out programs.”

Honeycutt has been teaching school for 27 years, with 24 of them spent in the kindergarten classroom. During her time as a kindergarten teacher, the Plainview Elementary teacher says she has always enjoyed seeing her students make the transformation from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.

“Kindergarten is such a wonderful opportunity to see the growth in a child,” Honeycutt added. “They come in like a blank canvas and by years end they have transformed into something beautiful. I have been teaching kindergarten for nearly 24 of my nearly 27 years and each year is so very different and full of wonderful surprises. I love my chosen profession and that I have been blessed to spend so many years in kindergarten well that just makes it all more wonderful.”

Kindergarten teacher Shannon Honeycutt with a former student.

Plainview Elementary custodian Wanda Edwards shares a bullfrog she found with a group of kindergarten students.

