Appreciating those who give

Pictured, from left, are: Chuck Spell, Sabrina Pope, Veronica Stevens, and Terrell Stevens are greeted by Sampson Community College Foundation Executive Director Lisa Turlington. - Photos by Michael Blankenship College Trustee Catherine Joyner arrives with her father and Foundation Director Grover Ezzell. - Photos by Michael Blankenship Host and Vice President of the Foundation Board, Anne Faircloth speaks to guests. - Photos by Michael Blankenship Foundation Director and Board Trustee Paul Viser with Board Chair Erika Starling and Foundation Director Deborah Hall. - - Photos by Michael Blankenship Nursing faculty member Sabrina Pope visits with Vice President of Finance and Auxiliary Services Kelly Jackson. - - Photos by Lynette Williams Former Foundation Director Charles DuBose greets donor Tim Howard. - - Photos by Lynette Williams Guests are entertained by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes. - - Photos by Michael Blankenship Donors Nan Caison and Donna Williams visit with Foundation Executive Director Lisa Turlington. - - Photos by Lynette Williams Brooks Barwick shares a laugh with Foundation Secretary Merrie McLamb and Amos McLamb. - - Photos by Lynette Williams Foundation Director the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin visits with friends. - - Photos by Lynette Williams Foundation Director Grace Hubbard arrives with Susan Sautter. - - Photos by Lynette Williams Amelia Surratt and her husband John greet guests. - - Photos by Michael Blankenship Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling chats with host, Fred Beaujeu-DuFour. - -

The Sampson Community College Foundation celebrated donors at a recent appreciation reception at the home of Anne Faircloth and Fred Dufour. The purpose of the foundation is to cultivate a broad base of community support for the college and seek external funds through the private sector to support the mission of the college. This year, the foundation was able to raise more than $600,000 in donations and grants to fund student scholarships and to support staff and student programs. For more information on the foundation, go to www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation.

