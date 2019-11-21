Smithfield’s Chicken provides $50,000 to support Battleship

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Que excutives present Captain Terry Bragg, executive director of the Battleship, with a check for $50,000, money that supports the Window on Wilmington project in the ship’s Visitors Center. Pictured are, from left: Smithfield’s owner Gregory Moore, Vice President Junius Moore, Jacob Moore, Bragg and Smithfield’s President Lew Starling. - Smithfield’s Junius Moore, Gregory Moore, Jacob Moore, Lew Starling and Battleship executive director Captain Terry Bragg stand in front of the Window on Wilmington that Smithfield’s donation supported. -

WILMINGTON — Earlier this month, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q executives threw their support behind the Battleship North Carolina, making a sizable donation that supports the new Window on Wilmington in the Battleship Visitors Center.

The $50,000 commitment from the North Carolina restaurant brand sponsors the window offering the public its first direct view of downtown Wilmington from inside the Visitors Center.

“We are happy to have Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q as a partner in improving the Battleship site for visitors,” said Captain Terry Bragg, executive director of the Battleship. “We appreciate the backing of a company that understands the importance of serving the community.”

The Window on Wilmington is in the new Legacy Gallery, which highlights the history and contributions of all of the ships named North Carolina. The Legacy Gallery and its window are part of the Visitors Center’s fresh look since repairs were completed in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

“Smithfield’s is proud to be a part of the Battleship’s mission of honoring those who served for North Carolina in World War 2,” said Junius Moore, vice president of Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q.

A sign recognizing the contribution was unveiled Friday, Nov. 8, in the Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Visitors Center, where it will remain on display by the Window on Wilmington.

Smithfield’s President and Clinton native Lew Starling said the company was thrilled to enter into the relationship with the historic battleship.

“We are extremely proud of the relationship between Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q and the Battleship North Carolina, and are honored to be part of the Battleship’s commitment to preserving the legacy of those brave individuals who served our country during the Second World War,” Starling noted.

For more than 40 years, Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q has focused on creating an enjoyable dining experience for its customers. With a menu anchored by pork barbecue and fried chicken, the North Carolina brand has 39 locations stretching from the coast to the Piedmont with plans of expansion. Visit http://www.scnbnc.comto learn more about locations, employment, franchising or menu details.

The Battleship NORTH CAROLINA is self-supporting, not tax supported, and relies primarily on admissions to tour the Ship, sales in the Ship’s Store, rentals, donations and investments. No funds for its administration and operation come from appropriations from governmental entities at the local, state or federal levels. Located at the junction of Highways 17/74/76/421 on the Cape Fear River, the Battleship is open daily. Visit www.battleshipnc.com or follow us on Facebook.com/ncbb55, Twitter.com/battleshipnc and Instagram.com/battleshipnc for more information. The Battleship NORTH CAROLINA is a historic site within the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

