Events in Garland at Senior Center

Greetings and happy holidays! This is my favorite time of the year! I get so excited! Let’s not get so busy and excited that we forget the real reason for the season. Jesus, it’s all about Him. I hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving. Don’t forget the elderly, those less fortunate, or those that are lonely, with no family. Pop in and give them a visit.

Upcoming events: Pandora will be here on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. to play BINGO. Legal Aide will be here on Dec. 3 to help with the affordable health program. LIEAP program will be at Garland Senior Center on Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m. Come on out and bring your necessary papers. Weatherization program will be visiting us on Dec 5. Our friend Janelle Jackson from Golden Years will be paying us a visit on Dec. 3. Our Christmas Bash will be on Dec. 19, so be sure to come see us. We look forward to seeing you all soon!

As always, Live, Love and Laugh without limits! We rise by lifting others! Never give up!

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

