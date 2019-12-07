My goodness this time of year can be stressful. Time for cooking, cleaning and cooking again. Time for putting up decorations, shopping, wrapping gifts, making cakes, pies, cookies and candies. It’s the time for attending family gatherings and attending church functions. Time for sending out Christmas cards, eating all the really good food and putting on weight. All the extra stuff plus your regular schedule of work, home and family. We all try to cram so much into this month. I could just go on and on. Most all of us do the things listed above, but do we have to? You know, get overwhelmed and try to do too much. We get sucked in a tornado of lost time and say “I will be so glad when Christmas is over.” I am aware that there are some people out there that can handle it all and embraces the hustle bustle with great joy. Regardless of whether you love it or you will be so happy when it’s all over, you need to be mindful of what it’s all about.

We need to step back and realize the main point of it all, the celebration of Christ. His birth, the birth of our Savior. The simplicity of it all is so beautiful, giving birth in a stable, a new born baby lying in a place where animals eat and sleep. A young mother, a father with a simple occupation. Getting a visit from wisemen with great wealth and a visit from lowly shepherds. Simple can be powerful.

Thanksgiving and Christmas can be overwhelming, especially for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and those caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. I would like to share a few Holiday Hints for Alzheimer’s Caregivers.

•Holidays can be meaningful, enriching times for both the person living with Alzheimer’s disease and family. Maintaining (or adapting) old family rituals and traditions helps all family members feel a sense of belonging and family identity. For a person living with Alzheimer’s this link with a familiar past is reassuring and builds self-esteem.

•Set your own limits early, and be clear about them with others. Your situation is different now, you will need to adjust.

•Encourage family and friends to visit even if it is painful for them. Keep the number of persons visiting at one time a minimum.

•Remember to take those three deep breaths, remember you do not have to do it all. Be mindful of simple things…and how simple can make a big impact.

Keep in tune next week for additional hints and a special Christmas memory I want to share with you. Keep things simple. Enjoy each day, take time for yourself. Come join me on Tuesday Dec. 10 at Sampson County Dept. of Aging 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. for a mini workshop. This workshop if free to the public. FMI, contact Angela Faircloth at 910-592-4653. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

By Lesia R. Henderson Contributing columnist