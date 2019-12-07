Welcoming the holidays

Greetings to all hope all of you had a blessed Thanksgiving. I did- ate too much- So thankful for all the blessings of a life time. 2019 has been quite a rollercoaster for me, but God has brought me through. I have so much to be thankful for. God is good! His mercy endureth forever!

I am feeling overly blessed. As most know, we have two wonderful grandchildren. Kanani, 14-years-old and Journey, 9-years-old. They are so precious. We just found out we are going to be 2020 Grandparents again. Lori and Mario are expecting on June 27, 2020 and we are so happy. Praying for a healthy pregnancy.

We are happy to partner with Social Services and have LIEAP come here today and take applications for assistance. It’s great to have the program here so our seniors don’t have to travel to Clinton. Thanks again Mrs. Monica at Social Services.

We just finished our computer class. Hats off to some of our students. Patricia Faircloth, Dorice Pridgen, Carlotta Boykin, Emma Artis, Betty Bronson, and others. We’re so grateful to have instructors come to the center to help us all with improving our computer skills and other things.

We’re getting into the Christmas spirit here at the center and eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival. We’ve all been so good this year, he’s sure to fill our stockings to the brim with holiday goodies. There will be a Christmas Masquerade party on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thanks to everyone who sent me in the delicious recipes I asked for. Some were published and some weren’t. Make sure to bring your favorite holiday dish to our dinner and we’ll all be enjoying a gift exchange, among other things. Mark your calendars for this and all upcoming Garland Senior Center events.

Mouth Watering Chicken or Turkey Dressing

1.Boil one chicken or one turkey breast until done, set aside to cool.

•1 bag of each- Pepperidge Farms cornbread stuffing and Herb bread stuffing

•1 quart chicken stock

•1 onion and 1 stick of celery

•2 sticks of margarine

•6 hard boiled eggs

•1 teaspoon ground sage

•1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

•1 can cream of celery

•1 can cream of chicken

•Salt and pepper to taste

2. Cut up the onions and celery. Sautee in the two sticks of margarine. Set aside.

3. Cut up the six hard boiled eggs and set aside.

4. In a large bowl, pan or dish, mix together the two bags of Pepperidge Farms cornbread and herb bread stuffing. Add chopped eggs, sage, sautéed onion and celery, sage, poultry seasoning. Slowly pour in the chicken/turkey broth and mix with hands until desired consistency. Sometimes it’s better to get it all good and wet. Add salt and pepper to taste. Tear the chicken/turkey breast up and mix into the dressing. Add the cream of celery and cream of chicken. Mix it well. Pour dressing mixture into a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Take out of the oven and cool. Eat and enjoy and share if you feel like it.

It’s always good to have volunteers here at the center to lend a helping hand with everything we do. There’s always something going on and everybody works together for the greater good. If you or anybody you know is interested in lending a hand to help us in volunteering, please call 910-529-3931. We look forward to hearing from you all soon.

As Christmas approaches, let us all be kinder and gentler to everybody we may come upon in this world. Whether it’s a simple smile or kind gesture such as holding the door open for someone, don’t hesitate in extending kindness and love to your fellow men and women of the world. We rise by lifting others.

In closing I’d like to say: “The magic of Christmas is not in the presents, but in His presence.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Marie-Faircloth-1-.jpg

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

