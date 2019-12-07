Through the lens

Pam Godwin’s photo ‘The Fountain’ showcased water droplets from a fountain in Charleston, SC. - ‘True Love,’ a photo taken by Bonnie Blackman, captured the love between a child and her pony. - Jacqueline Howard’s photograph ‘Carolina Butterfly’ was taken in Sampson County. - ‘Sam Guarding His Ball,’ a photo taken by Donna Rouse shows a dog holding a tennis ball in his mouth. - - Linda Smith utilized an aperture mode to capture the details in the photo entitled ‘Spider Lily’ - -

Pam Godwin’s photo ‘The Fountain’ showcased water droplets from a fountain in Charleston, SC.

‘True Love,’ a photo taken by Bonnie Blackman, captured the love between a child and her pony.

Jacqueline Howard’s photograph ‘Carolina Butterfly’ was taken in Sampson County.

Linda Smith utilized an aperture mode to capture the details in the photo entitled ‘Spider Lily’

‘Sam Guarding His Ball,’ a photo taken by Donna Rouse shows a dog holding a tennis ball in his mouth.

Pam Godwin’s photo ‘The Fountain’ showcased water droplets from a fountain in Charleston, SC. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_2019-10-27-12.24.22.jpg Pam Godwin’s photo ‘The Fountain’ showcased water droplets from a fountain in Charleston, SC. ‘True Love,’ a photo taken by Bonnie Blackman, captured the love between a child and her pony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_6383.jpg ‘True Love,’ a photo taken by Bonnie Blackman, captured the love between a child and her pony. Jacqueline Howard’s photograph ‘Carolina Butterfly’ was taken in Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Carolina-Butterfly.jpg Jacqueline Howard’s photograph ‘Carolina Butterfly’ was taken in Sampson County. ‘Sam Guarding His Ball,’ a photo taken by Donna Rouse shows a dog holding a tennis ball in his mouth. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_2-Sam-guarding-his-ball.jpg ‘Sam Guarding His Ball,’ a photo taken by Donna Rouse shows a dog holding a tennis ball in his mouth. Linda Smith utilized an aperture mode to capture the details in the photo entitled ‘Spider Lily’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_3.Spider-Lily.jpg Linda Smith utilized an aperture mode to capture the details in the photo entitled ‘Spider Lily’