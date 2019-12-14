Dementia — notes to remember

My Mother loved Christmas more than any person I know. She would start putting her decorations up the month of October. Each room in her house would be decorated with colors of green and red. The bathroom would be dressed with a Christmas shower curtain, Christmas towels and hand towels, Christmas curtains and matching rugs. Garland would be draped on each door facing and all the window sills. When entering the dining room and living room you would think you were visiting the mall. She had a mechanical Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, along with reindeer, angels, Christmas carolers, candy canes and so much other Christmas stuff. All settled in mounds of cotton lined by a small white fence to create a border. The bedrooms had Christmas sheets, pillow cases, comforters and rugs to match. The staircase was decorated with mechanical angels on every other step. My goodness that’s not all, she had almost every tree and bush in the yard covered with lights. Any aircraft flying in the area could have easily mistaken it for a landing strip. She loved to show her decorations by inviting family, friends and church family to her open house. She prepared a plethora of goodies, from chocolates to hot apple cider. All made by her skillful hands.

My Mother spent her last Christmas in the hospital December 2013. I was able to stay with her much of that time. Each night I spent with her, I would slide my cot next to her hospital bed and place my hand on her hand or her leg to assure her she was not alone. I had taken our church hymn book and sung hymns to her. One of the sweetest moments we shared together was when I sang ‘There’s Something About that Name.’ I am not a very good singer, but after I sang, my Mother whispered to me ‘Good.’ I knew it had pleased her because she surely would have let me know if I had sung poorly. Spending those last days with my Mother I will always cherish. Many times, words were not spoken but being mindful of each other’s presence gave each of us peace and comfort. One of the days while in the hospital it began to snow, Mother loved snow as much as she loved Christmas. Again, no words were spoken but we embraced the silence as we watched the snow fall. One afternoon my Mother invited me to join her on the hospital bed where she laid. I climbed up on the bed and laid beside her, she took my hand and patted it. For over an hour not a word was spoken. My Mother did not live with any condition of dementia. However, the care-giving role for me was in place. I did not buy a gift for my Mother her last Christmas, but I gave her something money could not buy and that was my time. My undivided attention was all hers.

People living with dementia need your undivided attention. You will need breaks often to give that extra special time to your love one. Be mindful that the person living with dementia does not need a lot of company at one time. They get overwhelmed and frustrated when much is going on around them. They are unable to grasp mentally and understand the words and conversations going on around them. There is great value in giving your undivided attention, your presence could very well be the best present your loved one receives.

I trust you will find solace by reading my special Christmas memory. Keep things simple, enjoy the stillness, smile and laugh with your loved one. They pay more attention to the expression on your face than what you say. Remember they are doing the best they can do; their brain is failing; their brain is dying. You have the good brain, be creative and innovative in your care-giving role. Remember you can not do it all, ask for help. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.

