Greetings to all the readers. It’s the happiest time of the year. Jesus is the reason for the season. I love the music, decorations and all the messages of the Christ Child. First, I will start with blessings in my family. We have two Grandchildren, Kanani, 14, and Journey, 9. We love these girls dearly. Kanani lives five minutes away and Journey lives in Colorado, we talk daily. So now, to the point. Our youngest daughter has just informed us that we are having a Grandchild in June 2020, a baby boy. God is good, all the time. We are so happy and can’t keep our excitement to ourselves, naturally. Excited is the word.

Many times during the holidays, we are reminded of what and who we’ve lost. Either by natural disasters, chance separations, or death many times we have a longing of what once was. Today and every day from now on, let’s all turn those frowns upside down and be reminded of the good memories and be grateful for the memories we still have of days lost.

In every situation that comes in our paths, we must embrace it, and keep moving forward. Sure we have lost many of our loved ones, friends, and even some have lost their homes, but let us take it all in strides as best we can and be reminded we’re still here for some reasons unknown to us and be thankful for the times we have had and the beautiful memories we’ve shared.

This isn’t always easy, trust me, I know first-hand but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m about to mope around for too long because life is too short to stay sad. Loss is unfortunate, don’t get me wrong and it is usually very painful, but I want for us all to be happy and grateful in what we do have, each other.

I’d like to invite each and every eye reading this article to come and join in all our fun here at the Garland Senior Center. We want to extend our hands in friendship and fellowship every day of the year but especially during the holiday seasons. I love you all and would enjoy seeing your beautiful faces. Call us one day at 910-529-3931. If you or anyone you know would like to hop aboard our holiday train and become a volunteer, don’t hesitate for one more second. Call us, we’d like to see you all soon.

December is a short month. We will close the Garland Center on Dec. 20, and return on Jan. 6. Some of our upcoming events include Dr. Hackett on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. After that, we will be preparing for our Masquerade Christmas party. Does anyone have any masquerade themed items they’d like to donate to us here at the center? Please send them to us. We are in great need of these items to help ensure our event is a success. The Masquerade Christmas Party will be on Dec. 19, which is an all day event.

Come out and join our party and be sure to bring your favorite holiday foods with you, enough for everyone. DJ Phil will be live, on site who spins only the greatest tunes to shake your groove thing to. Bring along your dancing shoes and fanciest holiday apparel.

Our seniors are absolutely adored and deserve nothing but the best, always. We hold our elderly and youth up on pedestals with very high regard and the utmost respect because the past and the future are what’s most important in this life.

In closing, I want to remind you all to live, laugh, and love without limits. Let’s all make a conscious decision to step outside our comfort zones from time to time to learn and live a little more to become better human beings.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Marie-Faircloth-1-1-1.jpg

Be grateful of all memories

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree