Greetings. By the time some of you read this Christmas will be here. I am so excited. There is just something about the season. Try to spread some joy- visit the elderly, go to nursing homes and visit the people around you who may not have anybody. We will feel so different when we make a difference. When it comes to the holiday seasons and every day for that matter, it’s not about presents, but instead presence. Being there for the people in our lives is more important than any object we may be able to give to somebody. Let’s all do our best to live in the spirit of joy and happiness year round, as the good Lord intended. Love bridges all gaps.

We didn’t receive any recipes in the mail but it’s never too late. I want a recipe for cakes made from scratch. I’d also like a strawberry cake recipe. Come on somebody and help me out. Send some recipes to Marie Faircloth 91 N.Church Ave. Garland, NC 28441. I’m sure looking forward to reading all your delicious recipes soon.

Come out and visit us sometime and let’s have fun and fellowship together as friends and share the love we have inside. Our center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and there’s always something going on. We’ll be closed from Dec. 20 until Jan 6. There will be events coming up after the first of the year. 2020 is our year y’all. Keep an eye on this news article for upcoming events and also tune into WCLN 1170 AM to listen to us when we’re on the radio. A special thank you to all my volunteers who’ve come through for me and my seniors throughout the 2019. There’s no way to fully express my gratitude to you all but you make such a difference and I’m certainly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you again.

As always, Live, Love, and Laugh without limits!

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

