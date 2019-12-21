Dementia — notes to remember

Being mindful of the challenges your loved one living with any condition of dementia faces will help you in your care-giving role. Note they will have changes in their vision. When we age our peripheral vision field grows smaller, when a person lives with dementia, it grows even smaller. So never go up behind or to the side of a person living with dementia to get their attention. You will need to get their attention by standing in front of them, be mindful not to stand right in front of them, this would give them a confrontational stance. You do not want to make your loved one feel threaten, because of the short distance you stand in front of them. Remember your loved one is losing their vision field.

For example; try to place your hands around round your face; as if you were wearing a scuba mask. Then have another person come stand in front of you. As you see, the person standing in front of you fills your visional field up. Now have the person step back about six feet. Then look at the person in your visional field. Now you can see the person and they are not filling up your visional field.

By middle stage of this disease “Scuba Vision” is how most people living with dementia see. Remember I have told you the person living with dementia is doing the best they can do. Their brain is dying, their brain is failing, so we with the good brain has to change our way of thinking. When you experience this example, you may think to yourself ‘I did not feel threaten at all’ well of course you did not. But put yourself in the place of the one living with dementia, they would feel threaten. Let’s go back to standing six feet in front of your loved one, once you get their attention, extend your hand and move in slowly. Do this with a smile on your face. Remember the number one way our brain takes in data? It is what we see first, so they will be more accepting of your visit when approached with a positive approach.

Note your loved one will have trouble comprehending a conversation. Especially when the room is full and people and many conversations are going on at once. They hear the voices but may not understand who is talking and where the person is located. By the middle of this disease your loved one will miss every fourth word in a conversation. During Christmas your loved one living with dementia my become overwhelmed and addled with so much going on at one time. Be mindful they may become withdrawn or volatile. Too much, too many, too loud can put your loved one in a state of despair. Put yourself in their place. How would you feel, if your memory was being assaulted and things you should know to do or not to do is foreign?

Remember to respond rather than react. Your loved one pays more attention to the expression on your face than the words you say. If your loved one is doing something or saying something that you know they should know better, you need to wake up. Remember they are doing the best they can do; their brain is dying. Focus on what they can still do and not on what they can no longer do.

Sing with your loved one or play the music they have always loved. The rhythm of music and poetry are retained on the right side of the brain. This is something your loved one holds onto. I hope your and your family have a very “Merry Christmas” and I hope you have a “Best Day Ever”!

By Lesia R. Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.

