Through the lens!

Donna Rouse’s photograph ‘Pink Rosebud’ captures a rose bud through a 140mm lens.

‘The Beautiful Bird,’ a photo by Pam Godwin showcases color drawing eyes to the feathers of a bird.

Bonnie Blackman’s photo ‘Easy living,’ captures a late, cool and breezy evening at White Lake.

‘Fun at Halloween,’ a photograph by Linda Smith, captures a young child during the Halloween.

Jacqueline Howard uses macro to capture the details of the fibers on a leaf in her photo ‘Morning Dew.’

Donna Rouse’s photograph ‘Pink Rosebud’ captures a rose bud through a 140mm lens.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_5-Pink-rosebud.jpg Donna Rouse’s photograph ‘Pink Rosebud’ captures a rose bud through a 140mm lens.

‘Fun at Halloween,’ a photograph by Linda Smith, captures a young child during the Halloween.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_4.-Fun-at-Halloween.jpg ‘Fun at Halloween,’ a photograph by Linda Smith, captures a young child during the Halloween.

Jacqueline Howard uses macro to capture the details of the fibers on a leaf in her photo ‘Morning Dew.’

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Dew.jpg Jacqueline Howard uses macro to capture the details of the fibers on a leaf in her photo ‘Morning Dew.’

Bonnie Blackman’s photo ‘Easy living,’ captures a late, cool and breezy evening at White Lake.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_4243.jpg Bonnie Blackman’s photo ‘Easy living,’ captures a late, cool and breezy evening at White Lake.

‘The Beautiful Bird,’ a photo by Pam Godwin showcases color drawing eyes to the feathers of a bird.