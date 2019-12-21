Through the lens!

Jacqueline Howard uses macro to capture the details of the fibers on a leaf in her photo ‘Morning Dew.’ -
Donna Rouse’s photograph ‘Pink Rosebud’ captures a rose bud through a 140mm lens.
‘The Beautiful Bird,’ a photo by Pam Godwin showcases color drawing eyes to the feathers of a bird.
Bonnie Blackman’s photo ‘Easy living,’ captures a late, cool and breezy evening at White Lake.
‘Fun at Halloween,’ a photograph by Linda Smith, captures a young child during the Halloween.
