During the winter months, it is often difficult to go out and get our usual amount of physical activity. When it is warmer we tend to do more outdoor activities like going to the park, swimming, sports, etc. However, winter does not mean we have to stay sedentary. See below for some tips to stay active even when the temperatures drop.

1. Bundle up and utilize daylight hours.

• Take advantage of those sunny hours during the day whether that means using your lunch break to get a brisk walk in or playing outside with your children after school.

2. Explore a new place such as walking downtown or going to a nearby park.

• When school is out and work is closed it can be the perfect time to explore some of Clinton’s shops downtown or take the family on an outing to a local park.

3. Try a free pass at a local gym.

• Gyms will often let you try out a group exercise class or come to the gym for free before deciding to become a member. This is also true for Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Center for Health and Wellness located on East Johnson Street in Clinton.

4. Use the internet.

• The internet can be a great resource for free exercise videos. All types of exercises like yoga, walking, strength training, and more can be found for no cost on websites like YouTube, Fitness Blender, and more.

5. Volunteer in active ways.

• Contact a local food pantry, nursing home, or soup kitchen to see if they could use some extra help during the holidays and winter months. This can be a great way to help the community while continuing to move your own body.

6. Take the stairs if you are able.

• If you have the physical ability, don’t be afraid to take the stairs or park further away to ensure you are staying active and engaging in more opportunities for exercise.

7. Winter cleaning.

• This winter don’t be afraid to start your spring cleaning early. Doing some chores around the house will keep your activity level up while staying warm. Maybe you can even convince your children to help out and turn on some music or make it into a fun game.

Regular exercise during any season can be a challenge, but it is important for us to try to incorporate movement and activity into our daily routine. If you have any other ideas on how to stay active this winter please share with us.

Dropping temps does not mean activity can drop

By Meghan Baker Contributing columnist