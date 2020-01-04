Through the lens!

Bonnie Blackman captures a goat posing for the camera.
Donna Rouse showcases the details of a rose in her photo, ‘Confederate rose.’
‘The Turtle,’ a photo by Pam Godwin, uses a ground angle for a face-to-face photo.
‘Scoping it Out,’ a photograph by Linda Smith blurs the background to capture the dog.
Donna Rouse showcases the details of a rose in her photo, ‘Confederate rose.’
‘Scoping it Out,’ a photograph by Linda Smith blurs the background to capture the dog.
Bonnie Blackman captures a goat posing for the camera.
‘The Turtle,’ a photo by Pam Godwin, uses a ground angle for a face-to-face photo.