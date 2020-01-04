A new year brings great time for reflection and new intentions. I know that resolutions have been given a bad rap over the past few years, but this time is so wonderful for focusing on where you are, who you are, and what you hope for in your future. This doesn’t have to be a new diet or exercising for the new year, but truly reflecting on your life and how to get where you feel you are intended to go. What a great time to reset and refocus as we enter a new decade. As you set your new 2020 goals and reflect on 2019, I ask you to consider self-care for 2020.

How many days a week do you spend focused on your family? How many days do you spend doing one thing you absolutely love doing? How many days do you take a moment to do something good for your body or your mental well-being?I hope you were able to answer at least one of these with a number higher than zero, but the sad truth is many of us are so caught up in the busyness of life we have very few days focused on what is best for ourselves. This leads to built-up stress, broken relationships, lack of mental clarity, and unhealthy habits. If this continues over a period of time our body can react to the stressors in negative ways, such as weight-gain, irritability, or illness.

As you are setting those new goals, I ask you to make one of them focused on taking care of yourself. Here are a few examples of self-care tips:

• Go to the park once a week (include your kids, a family member, or your pet)

• Do something outside three days a week (garden or go for a walk)

• Move in a way you enjoy three days a week (dance, ride a bike, or take a yoga class)

• Do something family focused three days a week

• Plan a vacation with friends or family

As you make these goals, make sure they are specific, measurable, attainable, and realistic. If you find that you have set your self-care goals but are not reaching them, take a moment and check-in with yourself. Take five uninterrupted minutes and ask yourself:

• “Am I spending my time in a way that reflects my goals and priorities?” We all have commitments, but if it feels like a majority of your time is spent on meaningless tasks, it might be time to reevaluate your schedule.

• “Am I over-committing myself?” If the answer is yes, try to find one activity or event that you can skip this week and replace it with something that helps you relieve stress.

• “Have I made time for the important people in my life?” Maybe you have been meaning to call that one family member or friend for weeks. Make the time. The people we love are more important than a busy schedule.

Enjoy this new decade and focus on those things that are most important in your life – which includes you.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Johnson-2-.jpg

By Sydney Johnson Contributing columnist

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

