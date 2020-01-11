Greetings to everyone, hope all had a good Christmas and a happy New Year. We have so much to be thankful for. As we look back, it’s almost sad to say goodbye to 2019- So many lost opportunities- but God has given us all another shot in 2020 to do better, to make amends to help others, as well as to please God. We’re all talking about how fast time flies. It’s not time that flies, but we as people. We all just go so fast; we need to all slow down and smell the roses. A good way to start is to take a little time for Jesus. He took the time for us. Then, take time for elderly, sick and shut-ins. There are lots of lonely people, sad and broken hearted. Let’s take some time to make sure we’re spreading some joy to the lonely in 2020.

Let me talk about my 2019 year because it was like a roller coaster. God was good to me. I learned a lot from my experiences, a bout with thyroid cancer then a car accident, but through it all, God has blessed me and I have a testimony to share with others. Our latest site manager has moved on to a full-time position. She leaves behind many memories with us and we all wish her the best.

There are quite a few upcoming events here at the center. On Thursday Jan. 16, we will celebrate MLK Day with a special program by Mary Smith and Rebecca Jenkins. We invite you all to come for a special educational program, with a touch of Black History and soul food. Carolina Foot Care will be here on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

A special thank you to Mayor Murphy and everyone who extended their hands to help the McKoy family in their time of loss. Josie McKoy, a longtime employee of Garland Senior Center, along with her family are very grateful for you all and your help.

When we wake up in the morning, let’s all think what a precious privilege it is to be alive, breathe, to think, to enjoy, to live. Listen, smile, agree, and then do what we were going to do. Bruce Lee said on enduring difficulties- Do not pray for an easy life, pray for strength to endure. An unknown author once wrote: Everything happens for a reason. Life is the occasion, celebrate everyday. Together we stand, divided we fall. Our sympathy goes out to all who have lost loved ones in 2019. Let’s all work together to have a prosperous and happy 2020. To God be all the Glory.

As always, live, laugh and love without limits.

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

