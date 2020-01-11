Just-A-Mere holds December meeting

Courtesy photo Members of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club gathered for the December meeting at the home of Beverly Best. Seated is Dixie Honeycutt, club president. Other members, pictured from left, are Catherine Gilmore, Karene Smith, Beverly Best, Martha Turner, Betsy Williams, Rachel Edwards, Wilma Jean Wise, Betty Lee and Pattie Godwin. -

Christmas was in the air when the members of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club met on Dec. 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., for its monthly meeting and Christmas social. Hostess Beverly Best opened her home to the club for the occasion. There were 10 members who attended the holiday meeting.

The Best home was festive with lighted trees, candlelight, greenery and holiday decorations.

Christmas goodies were brought in by the membership and were enjoyed prior to the meeting.

Afterwards, President Dixie Honeycutt opened the meeting with the recitation of the club collect.

President Honeycutt presented the devotion “The Miracle of Christmas” and followed it with prayer.

A brief business meeting was conducted. Members turned in individual horticulture reports that each had completed. Beverly Best updated the club on the district news.

Hostess gifts were won by Rachel Edwards and Betsy Williams, who received a holiday decoration or an oversized throw.

The reading of the motto concluded the meeting.

Beverly Best and Karene Smith led the group in playing some seasonal games and then carols were sung. Wilma Jean Wise accompanied the carolers on the piano.

Members of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club gathered for the December meeting at the home of Beverly Best. Seated is Dixie Honeycutt, club president. Other members, pictured from left, are Catherine Gilmore, Karene Smith, Beverly Best, Martha Turner, Betsy Williams, Rachel Edwards, Wilma Jean Wise, Betty Lee and Pattie Godwin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Just-A-Mere.jpg Members of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club gathered for the December meeting at the home of Beverly Best. Seated is Dixie Honeycutt, club president. Other members, pictured from left, are Catherine Gilmore, Karene Smith, Beverly Best, Martha Turner, Betsy Williams, Rachel Edwards, Wilma Jean Wise, Betty Lee and Pattie Godwin. Courtesy photo