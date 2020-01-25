January tends to be a pretty bleak month. The holidays have just ended and everyone is adjusting back to their routine. That’s why January is the perfect choice for National Soup Month. Nothing quite warms you up like a bowl of soup and soup can be a very nourishing and budget friendly meal.

Soups are versatile because of all the different flavors and ingredients that can be added. They are also easy because soup can cook in a crockpot or simmer on the stove. To make your soups go even further, double or triple the recipe and freeze leftovers for a later date.

To make your soups lighter and full of nutrients try some of these tips:

1. Buy broths and canned vegetables that are low-sodium or have no added salt

2. Rinse your canned beans.

3. Swap out the heavy cream for non-fat, low fat, or non-dairy milk.

4. Puree or blend your vegetables. (This will help with the creaminess of the soup if you swap out the cream or milk)

5. Add whole grain noodles, brown rice, bulgur, or quinoa to make soup heartier.

6. Use lentils in place of meat. (Not sure how to cook lentils or if you will like them? Try Lentils with Cumin Vinaigrette on medinsteadofmeds.com)

Recipe to try: Black Bean Soup

Makes 6 servings. 1 cup per serving. Prep time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin or chili powder (or combination)

• 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

• 2 cups chicken broth or water

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Plain yogurt or low-fat sour cream for topping

Directions

1. Sauté the onion in olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.

2. After two minutes, add the cumin or chili powder.

3. Add one can of beans and broth or water. Cook for four to five minutes on medium heat, stir occasionally.

4. Remove from heat and use a hand blender to puree ingredients or transfer to a blender and puree.

5. Add the second can of beans to the pot and cook over medium heat three to four minutes or until bubbly.

6. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

7. Serve topped with yogurt or low-fat sour cream.

Recipe from medinsteadofmeds.com.

Looking for more tips and recipes like this? Join our email list and receive a seasonal newsletter from the Family and Consumer Science Program.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_meghan-baker-1-1-1-1.jpeg

By Meghan Baker Contributing columnist

Meghan Baker is a nutrition educator serving Duplin and Sampson counties. She is housed in Duplin County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-296-2143.

Meghan Baker is a nutrition educator serving Duplin and Sampson counties. She is housed in Duplin County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-296-2143.