Just-A-Mere hosts January meeting

Courtesy photo At the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting, the club used vintage book containers for indoor gardens. Pictured from left are: Rachel Edwards, Betty Lee, Hilda Lewis, Rita Wilson, Beverly Best, Pattie Godwin, Karene Smith, Martha Turner, Wilma Jean Wise and Dixie Honeycutt as they await instructions before beginning. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club met for its monthly meeting on Jan. 7, at Mount Elam Church Fellowship Hall. Meeting time was 6:30 p.m. The hostess was Rita Wilson.

President Dixie Honeycutt welcomed the group and together all read the collect in unison. Guest Hilda Lewis and 11 members were in attendance.

Karene Smith presented the night’s devotion. Afterwards, a hands-on workshop was held. Beverly Best directed the members in preparing a garden using a vintage book container.

The business session was then held and the meeting closed with the reading of the club’s motto.

Betsy Williams won a decorated flower pot in the hostess gift drawing.

A time of refreshments followed. Chicken drumettes and wings, sandwiches, assorted sweets, chipsand dip, fresh fruit and soft drinks were served.

At the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting, the club used vintage book containers for indoor gardens. Pictured from left are: Rachel Edwards, Betty Lee, Hilda Lewis, Rita Wilson, Beverly Best, Pattie Godwin, Karene Smith, Martha Turner, Wilma Jean Wise and Dixie Honeycutt as they await instructions before beginning. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Just-A-Mere-Garden-Club.jpg At the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting, the club used vintage book containers for indoor gardens. Pictured from left are: Rachel Edwards, Betty Lee, Hilda Lewis, Rita Wilson, Beverly Best, Pattie Godwin, Karene Smith, Martha Turner, Wilma Jean Wise and Dixie Honeycutt as they await instructions before beginning. Courtesy photo