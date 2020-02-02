Keeping the heart healthy

Palmer - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Otis Clemmer works on upper body strength at the Wellness Center. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jib Squibb focuses on his sets while working out at the Wellness Center. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Abby Walters works out at the Wellness Center. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Samson Regional Medical Center’s Center for Health and Wellness offers free programs for anyone. - -

February is American Heart Month and heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Sampson County. There are simple tasks for those at risk to do to keep their heart-healthy.

The Samson Regional Medical Center’s Center for Health and Wellness offers free programs for anyone. Programs include education and support topics, Women’s health, community exercise and senior health.

According to Robin Palmer, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Community Wellness coordinator, Heart disease is the leading killer among Americans.

“One out of four people die each year from heart disease and over 2,000 people die a day,” Palmer stated.

Once a heart stops beating, that is it, so Palmer urges the public to keep their heart-healthy.

Palmer pointed out six habits from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute for people to adopt to become healthier.

The first step is to move more. It is important to engage in some form of activity at least once a day. If a 30-minute workout session doesn’t seem plausible for a busy schedule, then bring the time down to at least five minutes or more. Try to avoid being stagnant. The amount of time spent working out can grow until it’s possible to work out for longer portions of time.

“Just take 10 minutes,” Palmer stated. “It doesn’t have to be this huge exercise plan. Simply move more today than you did yesterday.”

It takes 17 times to make something become a habit, according to Palmer. At the office, stand up and sit down 10 times or when watching television, get up and exercise during the commercials.

The Community Wellness coordinator suggests cutting out red meats and try to eat fish, poultry or beans for protein. Palmer advises individuals to avoid shopping when hungry and stay on the outer portion of the grocery store. Focus on the fruit and vegetables and low-fat dairy products that are located in the outer portion. The isles of a grocery store contain mostly processed food that doesn’t need to be eaten too often. Palmer also said that people can indulge every once in a while, suggesting this as a healthy habit. Eat healthier foods and maybe once a week indulge in something sweet. Choosing healthier options will make the body feel good and it will get used

Aim for healthy weight. It doesn’t have to mean giving up eating out. Palmer suggests ordering water and maybe a salad or chili. Some individuals mimic the habits of their close friends. So, if they see their friend making healthier food choices, then they might develop that habit as well. Make smart choices throughout the day. Developing heather habits can be stressful at first but it is a journey so it’s important to stick with it. Palmer suggested trying it with a buddy so that there is more accountability to reaching the next goal.

“The more plant-based you can be, meaning the more fruits and vegetables you can eat, the better,” Palmer suggested. “That’s not to say not to have the things that you really love, it’s just to say most of the time try to choose these other things.”

Smokers are asked to quit the habit since the smoke can harm their hearts.

The Community Wellness coordinator also recommends reducing stress and improving sleep patterns. Find a happy place and try not to get too overwhelmed. Find whatever works to reduce stress. Consider unplugging and reading a book or listening to music. When it is bedtime, put the phone just outside the room. Wind down and try to relax and stay away from screens.

“Know your numbers,” Palmer stated.

It helps to take an active role in becoming healthy. Let doctors know blood pressure and cholesterol numbers.

Palmer also suggested that genetics plays a part in who is more at risk for heart disease. But they can always take preventative steps to make sure they don’t develop heart disease.

It can be daunting to think about all of the lifestyle changes that need to be done to stay healthy. The Community Wellness coordinator suggests taking small steps and setting goals that are attainable so that the bigger goals don’t get thrown away.

The Community Wellness coordinator noted the importance of making realistic goals. She recommends SMART goals to make sure the goals are achievable. Keep goals specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Small goals have a stronger possibility to keep in routine.

Making small changes can eventually lead to the ultimate goal of being healthy. It is important to set slightly higher goals as time passes. When looking back, a five-minute exercise at the start can eventually lead to a higher goal of an hour workout.

Mental well-being can strongly influence physical well-being. Eating healthier, moving more, improving sleep patterns and reducing stress impact weight. Palmer stated that being overweight is hard on health.

The Wellness coordinator recommends making a plan for the day and stick with it.

“Everybody needs to keep their heart-healthy,” Palmer stated.

Tips and advice for creating a healthier lifestyle

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

