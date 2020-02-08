Health benefits of intermittent fasting

I know there have been a lot of studies recently on this topic, but I believe in evidence-based information. I have been doing a lot of studying reading and asking questions so that I will be educated on the topic. First of all, we know that everything doesn’t work for everybody. Each one of us deals with different body functions different diseases, there is not one inclusive or exclusive plan that will work for everyone.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting. There are many different types of intermittent fasting, such as the 16/8 or 5:2 methods. Numerous studies show that it can have powerful benefits for your body and brain. Did you know that intermittent fasting changes the function of cells, genes and hormones? When you don’t eat for a while, several things happen in your body. For example, your body initiate’s important cellular repair processes and changes hormone levels to make stored body fat more accessible. Here are some of the changes that occur in your body during fasting:

• Insulin levels: Blood levels of insulin drop significantly, which facilities fat burning

• Human growth hormone: The blood levels of growth hormone may increase as much as 5-fold higher levels of this hormone facilitate fat burning and muscle gain, and have numerous other benefits.

• Cellular repair: The body induces important cellular repair processes, such as removing waste material from cells.

Intermittent fasting can reduce insulin Resistance, Lowering your risk of type 2 diabetes.

• Gene expression: There are beneficial changes in several genes and molecules related to longevity and protection against diseases. Many of the benefits of intermittent fasting are related to these changes in hormones, gene expression and function of cells.

The bottom line is when you fast, insulin levels drop and human growth hormone increases. Your cells also initiate important cellular repair processes and change which genes they express.

Many people who try intermittent fasting are doing it to lose weight, Generally speaking, intermittent fasting will make you eat fewer meals unless you compensate by eating much more during the other meals, you will end up taking in fewer calories. Additional intermittent fasting enhances hormone function to facilitate weight loss. In other words, intermittent fasting works on both sides of the calorie equation. It boosts your metabolic rate (increase calories out) and reduces the amount of food you eat (reduces calories in).

One thing that I learned from all this is that most of the studies were done on rats, not humans. Even though the benefits have not been proven in humans yet we do know that reducing our calorie intake and increasing our exercise is beneficial to having good health. Before starting any weight loss program we should always check with our doctor for advice. All of this sounds good but is it the perfect answer.

Researched information came from Health line.com.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Lethia-Lee.jpg

Lethia Lee Guest columnist

Lethia Lee is a former Cooperative Extension agent.

Lethia Lee is a former Cooperative Extension agent.