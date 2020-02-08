Hello readers! It seems like ages since I was able to write an article and I’d like to apologize for not writing sooner. Things have been so busy and it’s always nice to have time to sit and reflect in Under the Shadetree. I’d like to start by thanking my friend who sent in the recipes for us to enjoy, especially the strawberry cake recipe. We haven’t forgotten about you and will print your recipes in an upcoming article. Thank you again, we appreciate your help.

Ida Parke will help to get your taxes done here at the center every other Friday, as time allows. Please call for details and more information 910-529-3931. Our annual Valentine’s Social is drawing near and everyone is looking forward to the event. Mark your calendars for Feb. 13 starting at 10 a.m. It’s sure to be a wonderful day of love and laughter. Brenda Brown from the Social Security Administration will be visiting us on Feb. 13, so be sure y’all come out to enjoy the festivities.

Our dear friend and senior center participant, Lilly Thomas, is in the hospital with pneumonia and flu. Let’s lift her in prayer to help ensure her speedy recovery. Thomas is always willing to lend her hands to help out. Thomas is the wife of the late Luke Thomas. Get well soon Mrs. Lilly! We miss you!

During this cold and flu season, handwashing is very important. Proper handwashing helps prevent 80% of illnesses. If you or a loved one happens to have the misfortune of getting sick, please stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Our bodies are 80% water and when we get sick, we need even more fluids than usual to flush the sickness out. Don’t hesitate in seeking medical treatment for your colds and cases of flu but especially if a fever accompanies the sickness. Let’s all do our best to stay healthy and happy by keeping our hands washed.

Your light will break forth like the dawn, and your healing will quickly appear. -Isaiah 58:8

I press on because Christ Jesus has made me his own. –Philippians 3:12

“’If you can’?” said Jesus. “Everything is possible for one who believes.” –Mark 9:23

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. –Isaiah 41:10

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Marie-Faircloth-1-1-.jpg

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree