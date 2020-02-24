What Black History Means to Me

I was born in Sampson County in 1969. To me, “Black History” is much about legacy. It is the unfolding of the lives of those who went before us and paved the way through their day to day decisions, actions and the faith that sustained them and allowed them to be a platform on which we stand today. “Black History” is my 93-year-old grandmother (Juanita Herring Mainor), the descendant of an African American father and Cherokee Indian mother, who taught her children and children’s children to appreciate the treasure in humble beginnings, to use wisely our time and resources, to appreciate the skills of our hands, to use “common sense” and to walk in integrity. Yet, she also knew that because of the era in which we lived, it was necessary to have conversations about race. That in order to thrive in society, we would have to work twice as hard in order to receive the same opportunities. That there would be times when we would be rejected and disrespected, not because of any wrong that we had done, but simply because of the color of our skin. Yet, we must persevere! Most of all, she taught us to put God first; without whom, nothing that we accomplish would have purpose and nothing that we possess would have true value. Regardless of what she endured, her testimony was always, “But I made it, with the help of the LORD.”

To me, “Black History” is my beautiful, deceased mother, Rose Lee Mainor Manuel, who loved and encouraged her children to be the very best that we could be, to hold our heads up, not in arrogance, but in gratitude for who God had created us to be- beautiful, intelligent black women. Her dark skin, high cheek bones, long, thick hair and tall stature would fill the room with her presence. She didn’t shy away from being- she was a Rose. As the oldest of her children, she made my clothes with her hands, with the skill of a professional seamstress, and taught me how to value them as if they were priceless. They were; they were her own beautiful creations made especially for me.

To me, “Black History” is Mrs. Lou Washington who would talk for hours about experiences past and the love of a good husband. She displayed proudly the ivory teeth that he hand-carved for her. And her laughter would fill the air as she threw her head back and chuckled with joy at the memories of love past. For hours, she talked and I listened. And I treasure every moment and every memory.

To me, “Black History” is my godmother, Mrs. Beatty Johnson, who loved me to Jesus. She demonstrated freely the love of Christ and asked for nothing in return. She stood in my mother’s stead when she passed away and opened her home up to me as if she had birthed me. She extended that same love to my children as if they were her grandchildren. I could always find her in the kitchen preparing something delicious. Many times, it was something she was preparing to bless someone who had a need.

These are the beautiful black women of Sampson County who shaped my life and impacted my “Black History”. I know that for many race still matters in 2020. We are all unique in our gifts and abilities, as well as our inherent characteristics. Wonderful, beautiful, intelligent creations of a loving God. Yet, we find ourselves divided among racial lines…STILL! What if race mattered less and character mattered more; love was magnified instead of hatred and we simply worked together as PEOPLE.

Timeless question…..our history/legacy is manifest in how we choose to address it.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_1858.jpg