My black history always brings a smile

February has been designated as Black History Month. During this month we celebrate the accomplishments of many Black Americans. We celebrate Black Civil Rights Leaders, Black Politicians, Black Athletes, Black Artists, Black Inventors and Black People from all walks of life.

Most of the people, if not all, that we celebrate and talk about during Black History Month, are those whom I have never met and will never meet. So for me, when I think about Black History, my thoughts are about those Black Americans who helped to shape my life and who I consider my heroes. My mind celebrates those who stepped up to the plate when things were much harder for Blacks in the community I grew up in than they are now.

When I think about and celebrate Black History Month, my grandfather always comes to mind. I remember the stories he told me about how difficult it was for him when he was growing up as a young boy. My grandfather often talked about how he had to quit school while he was in the sixth grade to help provide for his family. He primarily worked in the fields and he was known for being a good plower off fields. He would often work from sun-up to sun-down plowing fields for white farmers for 50 cents a day.

I remember my grandfather telling me about how dangerous it was for black people when he was growing up. My favorite was the story about “Nigger-Head Road.” “Nigger-Head Road was a dirt road well off of Claude’s Drag Road. It was a dirt road, where the heads of black people, who had been murdered for various racial reasons, were placed on poles, to motivate black people to stay in their place.

My grandfather, like most black men back then, worked and provided for his family by the sweat of his hands. He provided for his family by being a farmer, an auto-mechanic and a musician. He died at the age of 105. His father, which was my Great Grandfather died at the age of 107. My great grandfather was my first black hero when I ran across an article about him in a very old Fayetteville Observer Newspaper Article. The article was about how hard my great grandfather worked and how well-liked and respected he was in the White Community. Back then, nothing good was ever written in a newspaper about Black men, but there was something good written about my great grandfather.

When I think about and celebrate Black History Month some other heroes of my childhood often come to mind. I think about men like Joe Tatum, Bobby Thompson, Peter Boone and Marian Davis McLaruen Except for McLauren, all of the above men have long been deceased. But these men organized a little league baseball team for the young boys in the black community during the late-1960’s. I was on that team and it was the highlight of my childhood. During our years of playing, we only lost one game. That was because of the guidance and encouragement of those four men. They gave all of us young black boys much time, money and sacrifice. They were our heroes and heroes of the entire Black Community.

When I think about and celebrate Black History Month, I am often reminded of the first great Black Preacher I knew. His name was Rev. T. R. Singletary. He was pastor of three AME ZION CHURCHES in the Black Community. It was his practice to have Sunday Meals at the homes of members of the church. He was our Pastor at Sam Spring AME Zion church and he would often come to our house for his Sunday dinner after church. I looked so forward to him coming to our house because I knew we were going to have something special that day. After every meal, he would relax on our couch and have great conversations with my whole family. I will never forget that he told me I would be a preacher one day.

When I think about and celebrate Black History Month, I can’t help but remember how things used to be in the Back Community. We were so close and we all respected one another. We all helped one another. We all raised one another’s children and we all worked together for the benefit of all. I often reflect on the “hog-killings’ we had at my house when I was growing up. Back then, many Blacks raised hogs. Every October was when they were killed and placed in what was called the “smoke house.” During these hog killings, people would go from house to house helping each other kill, cut, dress and store the hog(s). It was hard work but no one seemed to mind because of the great fun and fellowship that took place during these “hog-killings.”

The things I have mentioned in this article are long gone. But this is my black history and this is the history that always brings a smile to my face and soul.

Contemplating black Americans who shaped my life

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

