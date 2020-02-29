Making something out of myself

Even though there was a stark difference for me growing up in Sampson County in the 1950s than what it had been for my great-grandfather, Cato Sutton, who migrated to Sampson from neighboring Duplin at the end of the Civil War in the early 1870s, settling in the Honeycutts Township, in what became the Bearskin community, we both had to contend with Jim Crow segregation and discrimination.

Like my great-grandfather Cato, my life, too, in part revolved around farming as I was born and grew up on a farm. Unlike Cato’s sharecropping experiences, my farm experiences were on my grandfather’s—Cato’s son—farm, which he had managed to buy through his determination to own his own land. And by second grade, my father was in charge of the farming activities due to the death of his father in June 1957. So, it became my responsibility, along with my two older siblings and two younger siblings to do farm chores considered age-appropriate by my father.

Not only had my grandfather, in the age of Jim Crow, disfranchisement and lynching managed to secure his own farm, but he became a businessman, opening his a general store at the crossroads of Bearskin and Five-Bridge, serving the Bearskin community for years. Generally a self-taught man, my grandfather, Jacob Sutton, was a man of destiny, and I’m sure his father, Cato Sutton—born a slave—would have been very proud of his many achievements while living in a society that was starkly unjust, separate and unequal.

Using my grandfather and my parents as examples, I resolved early on to make something out of myself, and the power and promise of education was never lost on me, knowing that education was the key to a better life. From my earliest recollections of my parents, Walter and Mary Ella Parker Sutton, I recall growing up in a warm, loving and hardworking family who lived the notion that success comes with hard work and by setting goals and working to achieve them. Mom and Dad did those things that made it more likely for their children to have a successful life.

For the first ten years of my public educational journey, I attended segregated schools even though the U.S. Supreme Court had outlawed public school segregation in the landmark decision of Brown vs. Board of Education, Topeka, Kansas on May 17, 1954. Full desegregation of the public school in Sampson County came much later in the early 1970s.

Even though my parents did all they could to help send me to NC A&T, I relied heavily on a work-study program and college loans to complete my undergraduate studies in history education, graduating in May 1972 from NC A&T, with high honors. After graduate study at Duke, with the assistance of affirmative action, I earned a Master of Arts in Teaching degree and returned home and began teaching at Clinton High School in the fall of 1973, becoming my great-grand father’s wildest dreams.

Now, as we near the close of the celebration of Black History Month 2020, one source of my greatest joy would have been if the entire community had seen enough value in making Black History Month an event where we all came together at various activities and functions across the broad population. In my view, on a local level, we have yet to show a full appreciation for the contributions blacks have made to the local, state, national and international arenas. We tend to think Black History Month is just for black Americans. And on a more extreme level, some don’t think Black History Month is even relevant and necessary at all.

Until we embrace Black History Month from the Mayor’s Office all the way to the White House Office, we will never be able to make full use of our great potential as a people and a nation. I strongly believe we need to work together at building our communities to their future. This coordinated effort will help ensure that we include all the groups that shared in making America a truly great nation. We must continue to view all Americans positively and celebrate the accomplishments of each group. Let’s never forget that our destiny as a multicultural society is one and the same.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

